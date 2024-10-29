Minute’s silence in Angus Council chamber as Alex Salmond is laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minute’s silence in Angus Council chamber as Alex Salmond is laid to rest

Angus Council SNP administration leader Bill Duff led a tribute to Scotland's former First Minister on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
Then SNP leader Alex Salmond launched his party's 2005 General Election campaign at Arbroath Abbey. Image: PA
Then SNP leader Alex Salmond launched his party's 2005 General Election campaign at Arbroath Abbey. Image: PA

Angus Council SNP leader Bill Duff spoke of Alex Salmond’s legacy to the area as the former first minister’s funeral took place.

Mr Salmond was laid to rest following a private funeral on Tuesday afternoon.

It followed his death from a heart attack on October 12 during a political conference in North Macedonia.

Mr Salmond’s family and close friends gathered in the Aberdeenshire village of Strichen, which he made home, to say their final farewell.

Around the same time, Montrose councillor Mr Duff was chairing a meeting of Angus policy and resources committee in Forfar.

Angus leader’s tribute to Mr Salmond

He opened proceedings with a tribute to the former First Minister.

Mr Duff said: “Today is the funeral of Alex Salmond and we have the flag at Town and County Hall at half-mast as a mark of respect.

“Alex Salmond was a major figure in Scottish and UK politics over the last 35 years.

“Some highlights of his career. For those of us with long memories there was the 1997 referendum on setting up the Scottish Parliament and I think the support of Alex Salmond and the SNP helped achieve that.”

Alex Salmond Arbroath visit.
Mr Salmond during a visit to an Arbroath Smokie producer. Image: PA

He added: “I guess one of his legacies is that current polling suggests 50% of Scotland, 10 years after the referendum, are still in favour of independence.”

Mr Duff added: “I was linking locally some of the benefits of his government’s policies and I would mention one.

“There was a concerted effort to improve the school estate. The Scottish school estate wasn’t particularly good 15 years ago.

“In Angus, since 2012, we have built five new primary schools in Arbroath and two secondary school campuses in Brechin and Forfar.

“That I think is another legacy which I thing comes down to his first administration.

“So I would ask you to observe a minute’s silence in respect.”

