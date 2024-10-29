Angry families woken by diverted lorries during Fife M90 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Angry families woken by diverted lorries during Fife M90 roadworks

Calls are being made for an alternative route as HGVs thunder through residential streets.

By Claire Warrender
Traffic heading to and from the Queensferry Crossing is being diverted via Dunfermline and Rosyth. Image: DC Thomson

Angry Dunfermline residents have reported being woken by lorries thundering past their homes during M90 roadworks.

Traffic has been diverted via residential streets during overnight resurfacing work near the Queensferry Crossing over the last week.

And the final section is due to take place between Halbeath and Admiralty this Wednesday and Thursday.

Dunfermline councillor James Calder has received a number of complaints from householders woken from sleep by vehicle noise.

Dunfermline Lib Dem Councillor James Calder wants an alternative route during Fife M90 roadworks.

Affected streets include Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive and Carnegie Avenue, passing dozens of homes.

Bear Scotland, which is carrying out the works, says it closes the motorway for safety reasons and that traffic has to go somewhere.

However, Mr Calder has written to Bear and Fife Council asking for an alternative diversionary route.

He said: “Residents are rightly angry that they are being kept up at night due to loud vehicles.”

‘We can’t always avoid disruption’

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “There are alternative routes available locally that do not pass by as many residential properties in close proximity.

“It is important we keep disruption to residents at a minimum so they can enjoy peace and quiet in their homes.”

Fife Council says it will liaise with Bear to see if any changes can be made.

Roads service manager Sara Wilson said: “We’ll always try to minimise disruption when a diversion is needed for essential roadworks, but we can’t always avoid it.

“Sometimes, due to the location of the works, we need to use roads in residential areas as part of the diversion.”

However, Bear Scotland said routes are chosen for their ability to carry large volumes of trunk road traffic, including HGVs.

‘M90 traffic has to be diverted somewhere’ during roadworks

South east network manager Tommy Deans says he appreciates traffic can be disruptive when diverted through residential streets at night.

He added: “It’s very rare that we need to divert trunk road traffic along this particular route.

“Traffic that would normally use the M90 has to be diverted somewhere.

“And this is the most suitable route in this part of the network.”

The route is designated by Transport Scotland, Mr Deans said.

“The routes have been agreed with Police Scotland, Traffic Scotland and local authorities.”

Conversation