Angry families woken by diverted lorries during Fife M90 roadworks

Angry Dunfermline residents have reported being woken by lorries thundering past their homes during M90 roadworks.

Traffic has been diverted via residential streets during overnight resurfacing work near the Queensferry Crossing over the last week.

And the final section is due to take place between Halbeath and Admiralty this Wednesday and Thursday.

Dunfermline councillor James Calder has received a number of complaints from householders woken from sleep by vehicle noise.

Affected streets include Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive and Carnegie Avenue, passing dozens of homes.

Bear Scotland, which is carrying out the works, says it closes the motorway for safety reasons and that traffic has to go somewhere.

However, Mr Calder has written to Bear and Fife Council asking for an alternative diversionary route.

He said: “Residents are rightly angry that they are being kept up at night due to loud vehicles.”

‘We can’t always avoid disruption’

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “There are alternative routes available locally that do not pass by as many residential properties in close proximity.

“It is important we keep disruption to residents at a minimum so they can enjoy peace and quiet in their homes.”

Fife Council says it will liaise with Bear to see if any changes can be made.

Roads service manager Sara Wilson said: “We’ll always try to minimise disruption when a diversion is needed for essential roadworks, but we can’t always avoid it.

“Sometimes, due to the location of the works, we need to use roads in residential areas as part of the diversion.”

However, Bear Scotland said routes are chosen for their ability to carry large volumes of trunk road traffic, including HGVs.

‘M90 traffic has to be diverted somewhere’ during roadworks

South east network manager Tommy Deans says he appreciates traffic can be disruptive when diverted through residential streets at night.

He added: “It’s very rare that we need to divert trunk road traffic along this particular route.

“Traffic that would normally use the M90 has to be diverted somewhere.

“And this is the most suitable route in this part of the network.”

The route is designated by Transport Scotland, Mr Deans said.

“The routes have been agreed with Police Scotland, Traffic Scotland and local authorities.”