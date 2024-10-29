Dundee’s first barista social attracts coffee aficionados from across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s first barista social attracts coffee aficionados from across Scotland

Scotland’s coffee enthusiasts head to Dundee for a night of fun, games, and networking at the first Halloween Barista Social.

By Rachel Mcconachie
Fraser Smith outside his new café on Annfield Road in Dundee.
Owner of EH9 Espresso Fraser Smith has helped organise the barista social. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee’s coffee community will come together on Wednesday like never before for the city’s first large-scale barista social, hosted by EH9 Espresso’s Fraser Smith.

This Halloween-themed gathering, taking place at The Lowdown on Perth Road, promises a night of fun and networking as baristas and coffee enthusiasts from across Scotland connect over their shared love of coffee.

A poster for the barista social.
The barista social will happen on Wednesday night at The Lowdown.

“Although these kind of events have taken place in other major cities, there hasn’t been one of this size in Dundee,” says Fraser, owner of EH9 Espresso’s Dundee shops on Annfield Road and Perth Road.

With more than 80 tickets sold, it’s clear the interest is high. “The speciality coffee scene is really taking off in Dundee,” Fraser adds.

The event will feature a pub quiz and DJ as well as fancy dress and prizes.

“People are coming from all over Scotland, and although there will be coffee questions in the quiz, it’s really an opportunity for people to have fun and connect with one another,” says Fraser.

A poster for the barista social.
The barista social is the largest of its kind to happen in Dundee.

The timing couldn’t be better as the event gives those in the hospitality industry a chance to unwind before the festive season kicks in.

Open to anyone in the coffee industry, the social promises to be a much-needed break and a unique chance to celebrate Dundee’s thriving coffee scene.

“We hope it will allow baristas and coffee lovers to network and relax before the busy lead-up to Christmas,” Fraser says.

More from Dundee

Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak at the bottom of Hilltown
Ukrainian couple expand Dundee grocery shop into cafe just months after opening
3
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns
Courier/Tele News. General view of Kirkton. Picture shows; exterior of Kirkton Community Centre and Library, Dundee. Tuesday, 11th April, 2017.
Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife
Fire were set off in the 2023 Kirkton riots.
Bid to get rid of 'fire-risk' rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of…
6
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of 'stealing' two-year-old child in Dundee park
Shawn Divin was reported missing on Monday. Image: Police Scotland
Police searching for man last seen in Dundee city centre
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood
9
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde marry in Edinburgh
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets married in 'perfect' Halloween-themed wedding
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18

Conversation