Dundee’s first barista social attracts coffee aficionados from across Scotland

Dundee’s coffee community will come together on Wednesday like never before for the city’s first large-scale barista social, hosted by EH9 Espresso’s Fraser Smith.

This Halloween-themed gathering, taking place at The Lowdown on Perth Road, promises a night of fun and networking as baristas and coffee enthusiasts from across Scotland connect over their shared love of coffee.

“Although these kind of events have taken place in other major cities, there hasn’t been one of this size in Dundee,” says Fraser, owner of EH9 Espresso’s Dundee shops on Annfield Road and Perth Road.

With more than 80 tickets sold, it’s clear the interest is high. “The speciality coffee scene is really taking off in Dundee,” Fraser adds.

The event will feature a pub quiz and DJ as well as fancy dress and prizes.

“People are coming from all over Scotland, and although there will be coffee questions in the quiz, it’s really an opportunity for people to have fun and connect with one another,” says Fraser.

The timing couldn’t be better as the event gives those in the hospitality industry a chance to unwind before the festive season kicks in.

Open to anyone in the coffee industry, the social promises to be a much-needed break and a unique chance to celebrate Dundee’s thriving coffee scene.

“We hope it will allow baristas and coffee lovers to network and relax before the busy lead-up to Christmas,” Fraser says.