9 key moments leading to Stirling whisky investors being offered ‘unbranded’ Highland spirit

Four years have passed since Wolfcraig Distillers offered members of the public a chance to invest by buying one of its first Stirling-made whisky casks, with prices starting at £3,995.

The Courier revealed that the casks will now be filled at an unnamed Highland distillery – and some customers are not happy.

What happened to Wolfcraig’s grand plans for a Stirling distillery, and why have cask-buyers been left feeling deceived?

1. Cambusbarron distillery planning application submitted

In early October 2020, Wolfcraig Distillers requested council planning permission to erect a “whisky distillery complex” near the Stirling village of Cambusbarron.

The proposals included plans for a family visitor attraction, a tasting room, and a restaurant and bar.

According to Stirling Council records, this application was shelved a month later.

2. Wolfcraig casks for sale to private investors

Also in November 2020, Wolfcraig Distillers put its first planned whisky casks up for sale to private investors, referred to as “Wolfpack” members.

The scheme was dubbed the “Alpha Wolf Package”, with 1,000 casks priced between £4,000 and £6,000 and paid for upfront.

Public sale closed in mid-March 2021.

3. Craigforth planning application submitted and refused

Two months later, the company submitted planning permission to build its whisky distillery complex on a different site, at Stirling’s Craigforth campus.

Close to a year on, in March 2022, the Craigforth planning application was officially refused.

A range of reasons were cited for the decision, from environmental and access concerns to worries over the business taking footfall away from the city centre.

In an email signed by founder and then director John Moore (who resigned from his position in June 2023), Wolfcraig Distillers told customers it planned to appeal.

Mr Moore wrote: “I realise that a delay such as this may cause you some concern but let me reassure you that the capital you have entrusted to us is secured by the whisky that we have purchased.”

4. Death of director and founder, Michael Lunn

Throughout 2022, while waiting for its appeal hearing, Wolfcraig Distillers released several blends – a combination of whiskies made at other distilleries.

Then, in January 2023, Wolfcraig founding director and former Whyte & Mackay CEO Michael Lunn died.

5. Planning appeal rejected

Wolfcraig Distillers’ planning hearing took place just a month later, on February 24, and the decision was deferred for 28 days. Wolfcraig told customers it felt “encouraged” by the proceedings.

Stirling Council’s Local Review Body formally rejected the appeal at the end of May 2023.

6. Two new ideas for distillery site considered

Following the knock-back, Wolfcraig told cask-buyers via email that it had not given up on its dream Stirling distillery.

But the company also revealed a pre-application to build on an alternative site, falling within the Argyll and Bute Council area.

In mid-August 2023, Wolfcraig Distillers submitted another planning application in Stirling, this time to use an existing building at Craigforth campus as a production-only distillery.

A month later, the council approved the proposal.

7. Cask buyer claims he was talked out of refund

However, with no word from Wolfcraig since May, cask buyer Howard Downey began to feel concerned about his investment of over £5,000 and contacted the company twice in October 2023. Both messages initially went unanswered.

On October 18, Wolfcraig Distillers emailed the Wolfpack to inform them of its new modified plan to distil at Craigforth after all.

“We remain on track for distilling our Single Malt by the end of 2024, in line with our original timescales,” the update said.

Less than a week on, Mr Downey formally requested to cancel his order and receive a full refund.

After some back and forth, he received an email response from Jamie Lunn, who wrote: “I would like to be given the chance to speak to you on the phone rather than email to see if there is another resolution as unfortunately, at this moment in time I am not able to offer you a refund for your investment.”

The pair spoke by phone in early-December, and Mr Downey says Mr Lunn talked him out of his refund request.

8. Casks to be filled at unnamed distillery with ‘unbranded’ whisky

Nine months passed before Wolfcraig got in touch with cask-buyers again, revealing another change of tack.

“In order to accelerate the filling of the much-awaited casks, we have leased a production facility in an existing highland malt distillery, to create our Wolfcraig Single Malt,” wrote Mr Lunn, adding that cask-filling would begin by November 2024.

He later confirmed in another email that all casks would be filled by the end of December 2024.

9. Company and customers disagree over terms

When approached by The Courier last week, Jamie Lunn said: “We have communicated these changes transparently, and this arrangement aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in the original agreements.”

Wolfcraig Distillers’ terms and conditions state: “Should the production date be after 31 December 2024 then the company will offer each member entitled to a cask under a membership, a cask of equivalent size and type to that stated in the order, filled with new make spirit from another distillery.”

Mr Downey, who has again requested a refund, argues that the use of the word “offer” means customers should not have to accept this alternative arrangement.

He also maintains that, according to Jamie Lunn, the Wolfcraig casks will be ready before the end of December 2024, so filling them with new make spirit from another distillery would not be adhering to the company’s own terms.

