Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police close Montrose street after crash involving rare classic car

Emergency services were called to Ferry Street at 11.55am.

By Ellidh Aitken
The crash involved a rare Nissan S-Cargo. Image: Paul Reid
Police closed a road in Montrose after a two-car crash involving a rare classic car.

Emergency services were called to Ferry Street at 11.55am after a crash involving a grey Mazda and Nissan S-Cargo painted in Gulf racing colours.

Police closed the road as firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

An ambulance also attended the crash.

Police closed Ferry Street. Image: Paul Reid
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am, police received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Ferry Road, Montrose.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is closed.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 12.01pm.

“It is a two-vehicle RTC and we sent two appliances.

“Crews left at 12.47pm after making the cars safe.”

The Nissan-S Cargo was produced from 1989 until 1992 with only about 8,000 sold.

