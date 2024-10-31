Police close Montrose street after crash involving rare classic car

Police closed a road in Montrose after a two-car crash involving a rare classic car.
Emergency services were called to Ferry Street at 11.55am after a crash involving a grey Mazda and Nissan S-Cargo painted in Gulf racing colours.
Police closed the road as firefighters worked to make the scene safe.
An ambulance also attended the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am, police received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Ferry Road, Montrose.
“Officers are in attendance and the road is closed.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
It is not known if there are any injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 12.01pm.
“It is a two-vehicle RTC and we sent two appliances.
“Crews left at 12.47pm after making the cars safe.”
The Nissan-S Cargo was produced from 1989 until 1992 with only about 8,000 sold.
