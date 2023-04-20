Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan

Senior pupils organised the bash where they broke their fast together in the school hall.

Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Schools

Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Teenagers charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee high school
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Expert calls for air quality tests at schools in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Footballers at new Monifieth High School pitches will have to keep noise down
Parent with girl at desk helping her deal with exams stress.
Why Tayside and Fife teens should skip chores - and other tips - to…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Inverkeithing High School
A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School league tables are controversial - but vital in fight against postcode…
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2

Most Read

1
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush
Pupils had fun and a feast. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]