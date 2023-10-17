Dundee councillor hits out at ‘depressing’ graffiti undermining city centre revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee councillor hits out at ‘depressing’ graffiti undermining city centre revival

Planters in City Square, as well shop fronts along High Street, are among the locations targeted by vandals in recent weeks. 

By Laura Devlin
The planters in City Square have been targeted. Image: Craig Duncan.
The planters in City Square have been targeted. Image: Craig Duncan.

A Dundee councillor has hit out at the “depressing” graffiti he says is blighting the city centre.

Planters in City Square, as well shop fronts along High Street, are among locations targeted with spray paint in recent weeks.

Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan says the vandals are undermining efforts by Dundee City Council to attract people to the city.

He said: “Upon exiting my City Square offices about 5.30 on Saturday afternoon, I was depressed and appalled by the amount of graffiti in the City Square and High Street.

“It’s right in the very heart of a city doing its best to attract tourists and revive the city centre and you think ‘what a downer’.

“This behaviour undermines the best efforts of those who wish to promote Dundee and see it prosper and it’s an awful look.”

Shops along High Street also been spray painted. Image: Craig Duncan.

Mr Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, has now called for more action to be taken to deter would-be vandals.

He said: “I have reported this to the council asking that it be cleared up as soon as possible and was advised that apparently there has been quite an issue with graffiti in the city centre recently.

“The council has a rapid response team but (cleaning it up) costs money.

“I think that such a prominent location should be frequently and proactively patrolled rather than relying upon the likes of me to report matters.

“Moreover a visible police presence would surely help and perhaps they could also review what must surely be abundant CCTV footage given the location to identify and the perpetrators and bring them to book for such anti social behaviour.”

Councillor Craig Duncan says the vandalism undermines efforts to attract people to the city. Image: Craig Duncan.

He added: “There is no excuse for this behaviour, you should be taking a pride in your city.

“We all the want the city to look the best it can and graffiti of this nature is anti-social.

“What I would say (to those doing it) is that there is CCTV cameras in place so there’s a fair chance you will get caught.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking the appropriate action to remove the graffiti at City Square.

“We have also installed new CCTV cameras at the location in order to tackle the anti-social behaviour.”

More from Dundee

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf to reaffirm SNP support for Dundee Eden project in conference speech
David Walliams in Dundee.
Hundreds turn out to see David Walliams in Dundee
Tay Bridge closed
Rush-hour queues after Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident
Dundee's Arbroath Road, close to the traffic lights near Sainsbury's.
Teenage girl taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Dundee
Zen Butt, owner of Sliders and Slices
Cancer diagnosis inspires man to open Dundee takeaway offering pizza by the slice
Radio 1 will host a pop up exhibition at the V&A
V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park
Alleged rape Slessor Gardens. Image: Andrew Robson
Boy, 16, allegedly raped in Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Hilltown Court, Dundee.
Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Kirkton Community Centre and Library
Kirkton Community Centre could close next year to make way for £100k boost for…

Conversation