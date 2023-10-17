Dundee councillor hits out at ‘depressing’ graffiti undermining city centre revival

A Dundee councillor has hit out at the “depressing” graffiti he says is blighting the city centre.

Planters in City Square, as well shop fronts along High Street, are among locations targeted with spray paint in recent weeks.

Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan says the vandals are undermining efforts by Dundee City Council to attract people to the city.

He said: “Upon exiting my City Square offices about 5.30 on Saturday afternoon, I was depressed and appalled by the amount of graffiti in the City Square and High Street.

“It’s right in the very heart of a city doing its best to attract tourists and revive the city centre and you think ‘what a downer’.

“This behaviour undermines the best efforts of those who wish to promote Dundee and see it prosper and it’s an awful look.”

Mr Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, has now called for more action to be taken to deter would-be vandals.

He said: “I have reported this to the council asking that it be cleared up as soon as possible and was advised that apparently there has been quite an issue with graffiti in the city centre recently.

“The council has a rapid response team but (cleaning it up) costs money.

“I think that such a prominent location should be frequently and proactively patrolled rather than relying upon the likes of me to report matters.

“Moreover a visible police presence would surely help and perhaps they could also review what must surely be abundant CCTV footage given the location to identify and the perpetrators and bring them to book for such anti social behaviour.”

He added: “There is no excuse for this behaviour, you should be taking a pride in your city.

“We all the want the city to look the best it can and graffiti of this nature is anti-social.

“What I would say (to those doing it) is that there is CCTV cameras in place so there’s a fair chance you will get caught.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking the appropriate action to remove the graffiti at City Square.

“We have also installed new CCTV cameras at the location in order to tackle the anti-social behaviour.”