£20m price tag for flyover at danger Forfar bypass junction

The potential cost of a grade-separated crossing is part of a planning submission from a developer bidding to close the Lochlands right-turn to Forfar on the A90.

By Graham Brown
A bid to shut Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic is still to be considered. Image: Google
Transport experts say it would cost £20 million to build a flyover to break the deadlock around development near the Forfar bypass.

But the huge cost and lack of any plan in the pipeline has led to a grade-separated junction at Lochlands being branded “completely unviable”.

It is the latest stage in a developer’s bid to block the A932 crossing to right-turning traffic.

Despite safety improvements, the junction has been the scene of numerous serious accidents.

A female motorist was recently banned after causing a crash there which left another driver in a wheelchair.

She pulled directly into his path while attempting to cross the dual carriageway in October 2022.

Why is Lochlands junction becoming such a key issue?

Land at Westfield has been allocated by Angus Council for the development of around 450 homes.

Rival housebuilders Scotia Homes and Muir Homes have each lodged separate applications for parcels of farmland there.

In April 2023, Muir was refused permission for 159 houses beside the junction of Glamis Road and Westfield Loan.

An appeal against Angus Council’s decision was unsuccessful.

The company says it will have further talks with planners to deliver an acceptable design.

Muir Homes site at Westfield in Forfar.
Muir Homes want to build on land south of the A94 Glamis Road in Forfar. Image: Google

Meanwhile, Scotia Homes is awaiting a decision on a proposal for 117 new houses on land opposite Strathview.

And the firm is behind the bid to shut the Lochlands junction to A90 traffic turning into Forfar.

The A932 junction at the south end of the Forfar bypass is the only crossing which is not grade-separated.

But the closure plan has generated huge local opposition.

Transport Scotland has asked Angus Council for more time to consider its response.

Grade-separated junction costs

However, experts working on behalf of Scotia say the prospect of a flyover is extremely remote.

Dunblane consultants Transport Planning say: “The possible closure of the right turn at Lochlands has been a long-standing issue, raised at Angus Council as long ago as August 2008.

“Transport Scotland has no current plans or known future commitment to alter or improve this most southerly junction.

“Whilst no detailed design has been undertaken, a review of surrounding topography and the ability to drain any proposed grade separated junction, suggest an overbridge type is a more likely option.”

And engineering experts have put the price of a flyover at around £19.8m.

The consultants add: “Based on the scale of residential development at Westfield, we are of the opinion that it is completely unviable for the development to be capable of promoting and delivering a grade-separated junction at the Lochlands junction.

“Current proposals include the possibility of removing certain right turn manoeuvres at this junction.

“These should continue to be promoted as a more practical and deliverable solution, to satisfy traffic mitigation requirements which arise from the Westfield development.”

Angus Council is still to consider the Scotia housing application and the separate proposal relating to the Lochlands junction closure.

