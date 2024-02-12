Developer back to drawing board as 159-house Forfar plan sunk by ‘incredibly disappointing’ appeal refusal

A leading developer says it will get back round the table with Angus planners to get a major Forfar housing project across the line.

Muir Homes has been told by the Scottish Government its 159-home scheme at Westfield would not deliver the “place of distinction” national and local planning policy hopes for.

The Fife-based firm’s development was branded “poorly designed” in the appeal ruling.

It came after Angus councillors threw out the Muir bid last April because of “significant failings”.

The site sits on the corner of Westfield Loan and Glamis Road.

It is part of a huge swathe of farmland allocated for Forfar’s western expansion.

Muir redrew their plans after feedback from the planning authority.

Changes included extra active travel links for residents to access the town and its amenities.

But concerns about traffic noise from the A94 Glamis Road and Orchardbank industrial estate remain.

Plans fell short of local and national aspirations

Appeal reporter Andrew Sikes was critical of the Muir design.

It failed “to fully satisfy the six qualities of a successful place as set out in National Planning Framework 4”.

Muir Homes land and planning manager Nicola McCowan Hill said the firm is now getting back round the table with Angus planners.

“It is incredibly disappointing to see our revised plans rejected,” she said.

“We put in a significant amount of effort and worked closely with a number of experts and professional consultants to provide solutions to the various physical and technical constraints this site presents.

“However, we accept that the local authority requires a different approach.

“We are now seeking to engage directly with them to bring forward new plans for housing in Forfar which is so badly needed.

“Muir Homes is committed to working with the local authority and the community to deliver housing on this site in the near future.

“We look forward to restarting engagement and consulting on a new proposal.”

A94 issue

Westfield expansion has also focused attention on traffic issues on the main southern approaches to Forfar.

The Muir Homes site would access the A94 Glamis Road. Transport Scotland did not object to their application.

But rival developer Scotia Homes also has plans to build in the area.

And it has lodged a bid to close the Lochlands junction to right-turning traffic.

The plan has drawn more than 100 objections, many due to the extra traffic which would be pushed towards Glamis Road.