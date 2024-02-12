Developer back to drawing board as 159-house Forfar plan sunk by ‘incredibly disappointing’ appeal refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Developer back to drawing board as 159-house Forfar plan sunk by ‘incredibly disappointing’ appeal refusal

Muir Homes say they will work with Angus Council to develop an acceptable scheme for Westfield.

By Graham Brown
Muir Homes want to build on farmland opposite Orchardbank industrial estate in Forfar. Image: Google
Muir Homes want to build on farmland opposite Orchardbank industrial estate in Forfar. Image: Google

A leading developer says it will get back round the table with Angus planners to get a major Forfar housing project across the line.

Muir Homes has been told by the Scottish Government its 159-home scheme at Westfield would not deliver the “place of distinction” national and local planning policy hopes for.

The Fife-based firm’s development was branded “poorly designed” in the appeal ruling.

It came after Angus councillors threw out the Muir bid last April because of “significant failings”.

The site sits on the corner of Westfield Loan and Glamis Road.

It is part of a huge swathe of farmland allocated for Forfar’s western expansion.

Muir Homes Forfar housing proposal
Angus councillors rejected the 159-house proposal last year. Image: Muir Homes

Muir redrew their plans after feedback from the planning authority.

Changes included extra active travel links for residents to access the town and its amenities.

But concerns about traffic noise from the A94 Glamis Road and Orchardbank industrial estate remain.

Plans fell short of local and national aspirations

Appeal reporter Andrew Sikes was critical of the Muir design.

It failed “to fully satisfy the six qualities of a successful place as set out in National Planning Framework 4”.

Muir Homes land and planning manager Nicola McCowan Hill said the firm is now getting back round the table with Angus planners.

“It is incredibly disappointing to see our revised plans rejected,” she said.

“We put in a significant amount of effort and worked closely with a number of experts and professional consultants to provide solutions to the various physical and technical constraints this site presents.

One of the house styles proposed for Westfield in Forfar. Image: Muir Homes

“However, we accept that the local authority requires a different approach.

“We are now seeking to engage directly with them to bring forward new plans for housing in Forfar which is so badly needed.

“Muir Homes is committed to working with the local authority and the community to deliver housing on this site in the near future.

“We look forward to restarting engagement and consulting on a new proposal.”

A94 issue

Westfield expansion has also focused attention on traffic issues on the main southern approaches to Forfar.

The Muir Homes site would access the A94 Glamis Road. Transport Scotland did not object to their application.

But rival developer Scotia Homes also has plans to build in the area.

And it has lodged a bid to close the Lochlands junction to right-turning traffic.

The plan has drawn more than 100 objections, many due to the extra traffic which would be pushed towards Glamis Road.

