Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old’ he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old’ he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy

Ernest Nicholson believed he was speaking to a child online but was actually conversing with undercover police.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ernest Nicholson was caught when he chatted with a police decoy. Image: Police Scotland.
Ernest Nicholson was caught when he chatted with a police decoy. Image: Police Scotland.

A 58-year-old Fife man asked a “12-year-old girl for sex” and said he would use a condom to prevent pregnancy.

Ernest Nicholson believed he was speaking to a child online but was in fact conversing with an undercover police officer.

He also sent the decoy a picture of a naked penis.

Nicholson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child and cause them to view a sexual image.

The offending happened between January 9 and 16 last year at an address in Elm Park, Hill of Beath, and at his workplace, Robert Purvis Group at Lochgelly Industrial Estate.

Accused knew decoy’s age

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Nicholson initiated conversation with undercover police who were using the profile of a fake 12-year-old on the Kik messenger app.

The court heard he engaged in general conversation and acknowledged her age.

Kik messenger logo
Nicholson was snared on Kik messenger. Image: Shutterstock.

The fiscal depute said: “He stated he was 57 and from Dunfermline and worked at Rosyth Naval base as an engineer building warships.

“He sent a selfie of himself in the cab of a HGV and requested her to send a photo.”

When the picture was sent by an undercover officer, Nicholson commented on how pretty she was and if she was 18, he would “have her as his girlfriend” and would be “proud” of that.

On January 12 he continued to engage on Kik and made several comments to her, including, “if only you were 18 x”.

He acknowledged his actions were against the law and said if she was 18 he would meet her but that she was under age and he could be charged by the police.

Arrangements to meet

Nicholson then made comments to the decoy about him being “her man” and asked if she wanted to stay in a separate room at his house – then asked if she would “share his bed”.

The fiscal depute continued: “He asked if she would watch porn with him and asked if she would have sex with him.

“He then sent an indecent image of a male with an exposed penis.

“The male’s face was not included in the image so it cannot be confirmed if the image is the accused.

“He asked if she would stay over at his house at the weekend before sending an image of a house, which he purported to be his own.”

Fife man Ernest Nicolson
A police CCTV image issued of Ernest Nicolson during a missing person appeal. Image: Police Scotland

Nicholson continued to message the next day, asking if she wanted to come to his house and said he would “spoil her” and take her to buy what she wanted.

The fiscal said Nicholson then stated she could “stay over” and they could “make love”.

He said he could “pick her up in Livi’” and sent her a message saying “night, sexy”.

Chat turns to sex fantasies

On January 15 Nicholson said he would take time off work to meet her and asked if she was sure she wanted to sleep with him.

On January 16 he messaged saying he “would have slept better if she were cuddled beside him” and referred to her as a “pretty young lady”.

He then agreed to meet her at Morrison’s in Livingston that evening and said she could stay at his place and he would take her shopping.

The fiscal depute said: “He asked if she was on the pill and she said she was not.

“He said it was ok and he would use condoms so she would not get pregnant.”

The court heard Nicholson asked her to bring a change of clothes and when the decoy asked what they would do after he picked her up from the shop, he stated: “Back to mine, chill, relax, get to know each other, get food, then back to bed.”

Nicholson failed to show up but was traced and arrested outside of his workplace by detectives.

Missing man inquiry

Defence lawyer Brian Black said Nicholson, of Berry Law Place, Dunfermline, has since been engaging with various agencies, including Veterans First Point.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentencing until March 14 for background reports and bail was continued.

Nicholson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

In February 2023 – a month after his offending – police issued a missing person appeal for Nicholson, along with CCTV images of him wearing a distinctive camouflage rucksack as they asked the public for help tracing him.

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
Nicholson carrying the backpack he was seen wearing. Image: Police Scotland

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.
Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: 'I thought I wasn’t going to see…
Highland cattle are said to have been harmed near Stirling. Image: Shutterstock.
Accusation Highland cows near Stirling suffered in spring drought
Paedophile banker David Todd.
Dundee banker with 'worst abuse images ever seen' has internet access limited
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Dundee event planner-turned-drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £21k
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack
Lulzim Musollari (left) and Cezar Manciu (right) were caught with 22kg of cannabis near Perth.
Cannabis mule sprinted across A9 and hid in bush after Perth police stop