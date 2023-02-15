New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Images of a distinctive backpack missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson was wearing when he vanished have been made public in a bid to trace him.

No one has seen or hear from the 57-year-old since he disappeared from Dunfermline on Monday.

Ernest, from Cowdenbeath, was last seen in the Turnstone Road area of the Fife city at around 6.15am.

Officers searching for the missing man have now released images showing a distinctive green camouflage backpack he was carrying at the time.

Described as around 5ft 8in tall and is bald, he was last seen wearing blue jeans or trousers, a grey jacket with black sleeves, black boots and a grey/black woollen hat.

Police are asking anyone who has spotted Ernest or who could have information to help trace him to come forward.

They have also asked Ernest to contact the force if he spots the appeal.

Sergeant Derek Radcliffe said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Ernest’s welfare as he has not been seen or heard from now for two days.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife area, since the early hours of Monday morning, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Ernest himself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0868 of February 13.