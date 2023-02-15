Perth clinic’s brain treatment promises a sharper mind – we put it to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth clinic’s brain treatment promises a sharper mind – we put it to the test

By Glen Barclay
February 15 2023, 3.27pm Updated: February 15 2023, 4.48pm
The Courier's Glen Barclay puts his brain on display at Kedras Clinics in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier's Glen Barclay puts his brain on display at Kedras Clinics in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It divides opinion throughout the world of therapy yet major organisations like NASA and Chelsea FC have been using it for years.

Neurofeedback is a controversial method of therapy that aims to restore a balance and sharpen the minds of those who take part.

It is a process that’s been around since the 1950s yet many therapists are sceptical about its results.

Now Kedras Clinics in Perth is offering the service – which involves electrodes being attached to the scalp.

We decided to put it to the test.

Infra low neurofeedback

Neurofeedback taps into the brain’s ability to self-regulate.

It uses software to convert minute electrical brain signals, measured via electrodes attached to the scalp, into sounds, images or videos.

These signals are then played to the participant through televised animation.

The founder of Kedras Clinics, Dr Dawn Harris said: “Like an ECG reads your heart waves, EEG reads your brain waves.

Dr Dawn Harris’ Kedras Clinics are bringing technology into the therapy room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Through this process we can learn to control our brain wave activity by changing the picture, sounds or vibration, leading to the brain establishing a more stable pattern of functioning.

“By tapping into the brains inherent ability to heal we in turn find our symptoms reducing very fast as our brains regulate.”

Using the modern methods to track brain activity allows those involved to ‘help-themselves’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The methodology takes into consideration each person’s individual needs.

From mental and physical health to emotional performance, each neurofeedback session is different. There is no “one size fits all” approach.

A dive into neurofeedback

To get a feel for the process I felt it necessary to take part myself.

After an in-depth briefing on the treatment from Dr Harris I was positioned in front of a large screen and had three electrodes placed on my head.

Due to my limited exposure time with the clinicien I was given a whistlestop experience of what a full programme can offer as to avoid any potential side effects.

These animations are altered on a subconscious level by the participants own brain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Firstly I was asked how I was feeling. I replied ‘slightly nervous’, my natural state whilst conducting interviews of a complex nature but in relatively fine fettle otherwise.

Following the first run through I was asked how I felt once more. This this time I felt a little tired, with an ache in my back.

The currents were adjusted and the pain began to disperse, much to my surprise.

I was told that the pain could have been stress related and that following the feedback from the electrodes my brain altered itself and corrected it.

Clients are shown the EEG to understand at what points their brain waves spiked and corrected themselves. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The verdict

After the final bought, the best way I could describe my feeling was normal. I was alert and had a clear vision of how I wanted to pencil together my article. Something I didn’t have before I undertook the process.

It was as if a fog had lifted.

I have taken part in traditional methods of therapy in the past and this was certainly less invasive.

That night I had the best sleep I’d had in months, leaving me far less sceptical about the merits of such treatment.

Future of Kedras Clinics

According to Dr Harris her fellow therapists are slightly reluctant to embrace these new methods of therapy.

“In the UK it’s still not as mainstream as America or Europe, I am one of only three clinics that do it in Scotland.

“That’s why I am keen for people to understand the power of it.

Dr Harris hopes that her work can help spread positive change within therapeutic practice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It can go across various domains and sectors, because it’s not just about treating people with mental health disorders.

“If you have difficulty in sports or have problems focusing, then neurofeedback can sharpen your mind.”

This method is being used by several high profile organisations such as Chelsea FC, NASA and the US Special Forces.

Following the high demand for appointments at the Perth site, Kedras Clinics will be expanding into Edinburgh early this year.

The ultimate goal of the business is to have 10 clinics across Scotland.

