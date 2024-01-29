Lochlands junction 50mph limit proposed in developer’s bid to close off Forfar bypass crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochlands junction 50mph limit proposed in developer’s bid to close off Forfar bypass crossing

Scotia Homes want to shut off the northbound right turn at Lochlands on the A90 Forfar bypass as part of plans to build houses at Westfield.

By Graham Brown
Lochlands is the first turn-off to Forfar northbound on the A90. Image: Google
Lochlands is the first turn-off to Forfar northbound on the A90. Image: Google

A housing developer bidding to close off an A90 Forfar bypass right-turn says a “do nothing” approach is no use for the problem junction.

And Scotia Homes suggest that if Angus Council won’t allow them to close off the crossing at Lochlands then a 50mph limit should be considered.

They say that has helped at Laurencekirk, 25 miles north on the A90 dual carriageway.

Non grade-separated

In October, the north east housebuilder submitted a bid to Angus Council to close off the northbound right turn at the A932 junction.

It is the first entry to Forfar for traffic coming from the south.

But it is also the only bypass junction which is not grade-separated.

The closure plan is part of Scotia’s bid for housing at Westfield, where they want to build 120 homes.

The area is allocated for several hundred new houses in the Angus local plan.

However, Scotia’s proposal has drawn more than 100 objections from locals.

Forfar Community Council said closing the junction would create a “nightmare” along the Glamis Road to the West Port.

West Port traffic lights in Forfar.
Transport consultants believe the West Port junction can cope with more traffic. Image: Google

But the firm say Lochlands has been an “intractable” issue for more than 15 years.

Transport consultant have submitted a 176-page submission setting out Scotia’s case.

It points out that closing the right turn was considered as far back as 2008.

Scotia suggest the council is faced with five options.

  • Do nothing, which would appear to prolong the current unresolved situation
  • Provide full grade separation, which does not appear to have progressed as an option since at least the 2008 committee paper discussing this
  • Undertake some other as yet unidentified scheme of minor improvements
  • Progress the central reservation closure
  • Implement a speed reduction scheme which would provide dual safety and capacity benefits.

Long-standing issue

“It is evident that there is an existing issue with this junction, irrespective of the Westfield traffic,” the consultants state.

Other development to the north of Forfar has a bearing on the Lochlands situation, they suggest.

“Such development may be well outside any reasonable geographic distance in which Lochlands would be assessed,” they add.

“But the fact remains that addition of southbound traffic removes gaps for right turners at Lochlands and reduces the capacity of the right turn.

“The council and Transport Scotland will need to consider this issue in a strategic context.”

West Port capacity

The submission suggests the West Port traffic lights can cope with traffic from 450 new homes in the overall Forfar masterplan.

And if the council is not willing to consider closure, Scotia say a Laurencekirk-type speed reduction could cut the accident risk.

“On the face of it, and in the context of allocated development sites and a seemingly intractable issue at Lochlands, implementation of a 50mph scheme would enable development in Forfar (and further north) to proceed with no right turn closure at Lochlands,” the consultants add.

Transport Scotland previously asked for any decision to be delayed so they could formalise their response.

The application will be considered in due course after a determination deadline passed in December.

Conversation