Dundee Man, 22, charged after Broughty Ferry attack A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident on Sunday afternoon. By Lindsey Hamilton January 29 2024, 11:46am A 22-year-old man has been charged after an attack in Broughty Ferry. A man, 30, was taken to hospital after the incident on Strathmore Street on Sunday afternoon. The extent of the man's injuries has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault that happened on Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, around 1.15pm on Sunday. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson "A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. "The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday." One witness said: "I saw several police vehicles and an ambulance in the street. "It was pretty hard to see what was going on but there was a pretty big police presence."