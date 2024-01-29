Man, 22, charged after Broughty Ferry attack

A 22-year-old man has been charged after an attack in Broughty Ferry.

A man, 30, was taken to hospital after the incident on Strathmore Street on Sunday afternoon.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault that happened on Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, around 1.15pm on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

One witness said: “I saw several police vehicles and an ambulance in the street.

“It was pretty hard to see what was going on but there was a pretty big police presence.”