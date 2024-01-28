Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street ‘attack’ as 22-year-old arrested

A man has been hospitalised following an alleged street attack in Broughty Ferry.

The 30-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident on Strathmore Street at around 1:15pm this afternoon.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested as police continue to investigate.

One eye-witness said: “I saw several police vehicles and an ambulance in the street.

“It was pretty hard to see what was going on but there was a pretty big police presence.”

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault with happened in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee around 1.15pm on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”