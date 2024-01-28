Dundee Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street ‘attack’ as 22-year-old arrested A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened this afternoon. By Lindsey Hamilton January 28 2024, 4:39pm January 28 2024, 4:39pm Share Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street ‘attack’ as 22-year-old arrested Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4879499/broughty-ferry-assault/ Copy Link 0 comment Police in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson A man has been hospitalised following an alleged street attack in Broughty Ferry. The 30-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident on Strathmore Street at around 1:15pm this afternoon. The extent of his injuries is not known. A 22-year-old man has been arrested as police continue to investigate. Emergency vehicles in Strathmore Street. Image: DC Thomson One eye-witness said: “I saw several police vehicles and an ambulance in the street. “It was pretty hard to see what was going on but there was a pretty big police presence.” Enquiries ongoing A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault with happened in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee around 1.15pm on Sunday. “A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
