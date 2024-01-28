Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street ‘attack’ as 22-year-old arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street ‘attack’ as 22-year-old arrested

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened this afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Broughty Ferry assault
Police in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been hospitalised following an alleged street attack in Broughty Ferry.

The 30-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident on Strathmore Street at around 1:15pm this afternoon.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested as police continue to investigate.

Broughty Ferry assault
Emergency vehicles in Strathmore Street. Image: DC Thomson

One eye-witness said: “I saw several police vehicles and an ambulance in the street.

“It was pretty hard to see what was going on but there was a pretty big police presence.”

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault with happened in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee around 1.15pm on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

 

