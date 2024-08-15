St Andrews coffee kiosk plan scuppered days before land ownership battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews coffee kiosk plan scuppered days before land ownership battle

The owner of the town centre plot has been denied planning permission and could be forced to sell.

By Claire Warrender
Two parties are fighting for ownership of the 300 square metre garden in St Andrews town centre. Image: Google.
Two parties are fighting for ownership of the 300 square metre garden in St Andrews town centre. Image: Google.

Attempts to open a coffee kiosk in a St Andrews garden have failed again – days before a battle over the land’s ownership.

Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries wanted to sell hot drinks and food from a converted horsebox in Greyfriars Garden.

The 300 square metre site once housed a medieval monastery and is said to have been gifted to St Andrews by Mary, Queen of Scots on on the eve of her abdication.

And the unkempt town centre plot is already earmarked for a poetry garden to celebrate its links with the tragic queen.

How the poetry garden will look if residents manage to buy the land. Image: Supplied by Poets Neuk.

The issue is heading to court later this month as residents’ group Poets Neuk attempts to take over the land, valued at £52,000.

The finance firm is appealing a Scottish Government decision allowing a compulsory purchase of the garden under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

However, it will be forced to sell if the ruling is upheld.

Previous St Andrews coffee kiosk bid refused

The  coffee kiosk bid called before members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee on Wednesday.

It followed a similar unsuccessful planning application in 2022, which was later thrown out by Scottish ministers on appeal.

How the St Andrews coffee kiosk would have looked
How the St Andrews coffee kiosk would have looked. Image: Fife planning portal.

And 42 people objected to the new one.

Councillors were told their latest decision was unlikely to affect the outcome of the community land transfer appeal at Dundee Sheriff Court on August 26.

However, they queried its timing while also ruling it inappropriate for St Andrews town centre.

Planning officer Alastair Hamilton described the site as overgrown.

The garden is currently overgrown and unkempt. Image: Supplied.

And he said: “Planning permission is sought for the change of use from private garden ground to siting of coffee kiosk and outdoor seating.

“The coffee kiosk would be a moveable converted horsebox.”

‘A very unfortunate application’

Mr Hamilton recommended approval, adding: “Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the proposed features on site.

“As part of the application, the existing overgrown area would be cleared with existing trees retained.”

However, St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston queried: “Is there anything at the moment to prevent the owner, who has owned the land for 15 years, from tidying it up without planning permission?”

And fellow town councillor Robin Lawson added: “It’s overgrown because the current owner neglects the site.

“I think this is a very unfortunate application. In my opinion, it’s inappropriate for the area.”

The application was refused unanimously.

More from Fife

Two parties are fighting for ownership of the 300 square metre garden in St Andrews town centre. Image: Google.
Rescue operation launched after lorry with 20 cattle overturns in Cupar
SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth.
Headteachers given power to ban mobiles after Fife school violence outbreak
2
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
Developer committed to Fife holiday park plan at centre of 'Benidorm' claim despite planning…
Valleyfield Health Centre in Fife.
Police called to Fife health centre amid growing concerns for staff and patient safety
Holland & Barrett in Kirkcaldy.
Holland & Barrett to remain open in Kirkcaldy as building goes to auction for…
Jeremy Borrelli
Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of man, 36, missing from Cupar
A burnt out car at the Banbeath Industrial Estate, Leven
Leven dog walker sees 'inferno' as Mercedes-Benz goes up in flames
Colin Salmond-Wallace sifts through his cookbook.
Former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager re-releases cookbook of venue's favourite recipes
Room with a View restaurant in Aberdour, Fife.
'End of an era' as Aberdour restaurant to close after 18 years
Police at Links Street, Kirkcaldy.
Man, 33, charged with 'assaulting' police officer in Kirkcaldy

Conversation