St Andrews coffee kiosk plan scuppered days before land ownership battle

Attempts to open a coffee kiosk in a St Andrews garden have failed again – days before a battle over the land’s ownership.

Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries wanted to sell hot drinks and food from a converted horsebox in Greyfriars Garden.

The 300 square metre site once housed a medieval monastery and is said to have been gifted to St Andrews by Mary, Queen of Scots on on the eve of her abdication.

And the unkempt town centre plot is already earmarked for a poetry garden to celebrate its links with the tragic queen.

The issue is heading to court later this month as residents’ group Poets Neuk attempts to take over the land, valued at £52,000.

The finance firm is appealing a Scottish Government decision allowing a compulsory purchase of the garden under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

However, it will be forced to sell if the ruling is upheld.

Previous St Andrews coffee kiosk bid refused

The coffee kiosk bid called before members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee on Wednesday.

It followed a similar unsuccessful planning application in 2022, which was later thrown out by Scottish ministers on appeal.

And 42 people objected to the new one.

Councillors were told their latest decision was unlikely to affect the outcome of the community land transfer appeal at Dundee Sheriff Court on August 26.

However, they queried its timing while also ruling it inappropriate for St Andrews town centre.

Planning officer Alastair Hamilton described the site as overgrown.

And he said: “Planning permission is sought for the change of use from private garden ground to siting of coffee kiosk and outdoor seating.

“The coffee kiosk would be a moveable converted horsebox.”

‘A very unfortunate application’

Mr Hamilton recommended approval, adding: “Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the proposed features on site.

“As part of the application, the existing overgrown area would be cleared with existing trees retained.”

However, St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston queried: “Is there anything at the moment to prevent the owner, who has owned the land for 15 years, from tidying it up without planning permission?”

And fellow town councillor Robin Lawson added: “It’s overgrown because the current owner neglects the site.

“I think this is a very unfortunate application. In my opinion, it’s inappropriate for the area.”

The application was refused unanimously.