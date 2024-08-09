Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes

Muir Homes and Scotia Homes previously lodged separate applications with Angus Council for housing at Westfield.

By Graham Brown
The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied
The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied

Competing housebuilders have come together to create a masterplan for hundreds of new Forfar homes.

Muir Homes and Scotia Homes say they want to build an ‘arrival gateway’ at Westfield.

And they are dropping separate bids already lodged with Angus Council but which have not progressed.

The land is allocated for up to 300 houses.

Muir was previously refused permission for part of the 55 hectare site.

And a Scotia application for 120 homes is still to be decided by Angus Council.

As part of that plan, the developer also lodged a bid to close off part of the Lochlands junction on the A90 Forfar bypass.

The proposal is still under consideration after Transport Scotland said it needed more time to consider the matter.

Westfield housing masterplan showcase

The land Muir and Scotia want to build on is allocated for around 300 homes in the Angus local plan.

They lodged a proposal of application notice with the council last month.

And the masterplan was unveiled at a consultation showcase in the Reid Hall in Forfar.

Westfield housing site in Forfar.
The entire site extends to more than 50 hectares. Image: Muir Homes/Scotia Homes

A second event is scheduled there on September 5.

Scotia Homes project manager Lesley Lindsay said: “We intend to have a unified approach for one comprehensive scheme across the whole area.

“We really want to be informed by what people want.”

The companies hope to secure a planning green light before the end of this year.

And their ambition is to start work on site late in 2025.

Decade-long planning history

Moves to develop farmland beyond existing Westfield housing go back more than 10 years.

2013/14: Scotia Homes and Hermiston Securities community engagement leads to concept masterplan and allocation of Westfield (Site F4) in the Angus local development plan 2016.

2020: Updated masterplan framework prepared

September 2022: Muir Homes withdraw plans for 136 houses between Westfield Loan and Glamis Road at 11th hour.

Housing site at Westfield in Forfar.
Previous plans for housing opposite Orchardbank industrial estate have been refused. Image: Google Maps

April 2023: Revised Muir plan for 159 homes rejected by Angus councillors.

June 2023: Scotia Homes submit 117-house plan on south-eastern half of F4 site. Application still to be determined.

July 2023: Scotia lodge proposal to close A90 Lochlands junction to northbound traffic. No decision as yet.

February 2024: Muir appeal to Scottish Government rejected due to “poorly designed” 159-home proposal.

