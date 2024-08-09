Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes

Competing housebuilders have come together to create a masterplan for hundreds of new Forfar homes.

Muir Homes and Scotia Homes say they want to build an ‘arrival gateway’ at Westfield.

And they are dropping separate bids already lodged with Angus Council but which have not progressed.

The land is allocated for up to 300 houses.

Muir was previously refused permission for part of the 55 hectare site.

And a Scotia application for 120 homes is still to be decided by Angus Council.

As part of that plan, the developer also lodged a bid to close off part of the Lochlands junction on the A90 Forfar bypass.

The proposal is still under consideration after Transport Scotland said it needed more time to consider the matter.

Westfield housing masterplan showcase

The land Muir and Scotia want to build on is allocated for around 300 homes in the Angus local plan.

They lodged a proposal of application notice with the council last month.

And the masterplan was unveiled at a consultation showcase in the Reid Hall in Forfar.

A second event is scheduled there on September 5.

Scotia Homes project manager Lesley Lindsay said: “We intend to have a unified approach for one comprehensive scheme across the whole area.

“We really want to be informed by what people want.”

The companies hope to secure a planning green light before the end of this year.

And their ambition is to start work on site late in 2025.

Decade-long planning history

Moves to develop farmland beyond existing Westfield housing go back more than 10 years.

2013/14: Scotia Homes and Hermiston Securities community engagement leads to concept masterplan and allocation of Westfield (Site F4) in the Angus local development plan 2016.

2020: Updated masterplan framework prepared

September 2022: Muir Homes withdraw plans for 136 houses between Westfield Loan and Glamis Road at 11th hour.

April 2023: Revised Muir plan for 159 homes rejected by Angus councillors.

June 2023: Scotia Homes submit 117-house plan on south-eastern half of F4 site. Application still to be determined.

July 2023: Scotia lodge proposal to close A90 Lochlands junction to northbound traffic. No decision as yet.

February 2024: Muir appeal to Scottish Government rejected due to “poorly designed” 159-home proposal.