‘Poorly designed’ 159-house Forfar development rejected at appeal

Muir Homes want to build at Westfield beside the A94 Glamis Road.

By Graham Brown
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.

The Scottish Government has thrown out an appeal for more than 150 new homes in Forfar.

Muir Homes’ 159-house Westfield scheme was labelled ‘poorly designed’ by the appeal reporter.

They said it did not set an “exemplar” precedent for the next phase of the town’s expansion westwards.

And the ruling highlighted continuing concerns over possible noise impact from the busy A94 and Orchardbank industrial estate.

Muir originally suggested overcoming the problem by building some houses which would have to keep their windows shut.

Land allocated for 400+ homes

The appeal outcome is the latest setback for a masterplan involving hundreds of new homes on the west of Forfar.

Other developers are also awaiting planning decisions for their proposals.

The Muir Homes site is directly beside the A94 Glamis Road at its junction with Westfield Loan.

In 2022, a 136-house bid was pulled at the 11th hour after Angus planners recommended refusal.

Muir submitted the revised 159-house application in January 2023.

Muir Homes Forfar Westfield plan
Muir Homes brought forward revised plans in 2023. Image: Supplied

It included acoustically designed homes closest to the town textile firm Don & Low which sits directly opposite.

But last April Angus councillors refused the bid due to “significant design failings”.

The planning committee convener said the proposed location of a children’s play area was “almost dangerous”.

Fife-based Muir appealed the outcome after saying it was “disappointed and astonished” by the decision.

Appeal reporter’s criticism

Scottish Government appeal reporter Andrew Sikes has now said the council got it right.

“In summary, overall I consider the proposed development to be poorly designed,” he ruled.

“As such, it fails to fully satisfy the six qualities of a successful place as set out in NPF4 (national planning framework).

“In particular, the scale of development, including its density and orientation of
some buildings, would not deliver a place of distinction as sought by national and local
policy objectives.

“As a first phase of development, it is particularly important the site adheres to the council’s design and placemaking guidance to provide an exemplar for subsequent phases.”

Lochlands junction issue

The appeal ruling also highlighted the Lochlands junction of the Forfar bypass which is at the centre of a rival developer’s plan for more than 100 houses on other land at Westfield.

Scotia Homes want to close off the A90 right turn into Forfar at Lochlands.

Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass.
Scotia Homes want to block up the right hand turn to Forfar at Lochlands on the A90. Image: Google

Muir Homes would take access from the A94 Glamis junction and neither the council or Transport Scotland lodged any objection.

But Mr Sikes added: “They do, however, have concerns about subsequent phases of development and its impacts on the Lochlands junction, particularly those associated with right turn manoeuvres.

“However, as I am dismissing this appeal and refusing planning permission, I need not consider this matter any further.”

