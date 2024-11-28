Woman and youth charged after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

A woman and a youth have been charged after a “disturbance” on a street in Dundee.

The 24-year-old woman and 17-year-old male youth were arrested after the incident on Lansdowne Gardens on Wednesday night.

A passer-by said a police car was blocking nearby Dryburgh Road, near the roundabout at Langshaw Road, with several officers at the scene.

He said: “I was driving down Dryburgh Street when I spotted police cars blocking the road.

“There were around half a dozen officers in discussion at the boot of one of the cars.

“There were two police cars and possibly an unmarked car too.

“Officers were wearing blue gloves.

“One of the cars was blocking the road but they did let a moped through.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Wednesday, we were made aware of a disturbance in the Lansdowne Gardens area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male youth were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Both were released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday December 16.”