St Johnstone pitch coping well with Storm Babet as preparations for Motherwell game continue despite Perth being battered by wind and rain

Saints trained on Thursday and manager Steven MacLean expects Friday's session to go ahead as well.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean is optimistic Saturday's St Johnstone v Motherwell game will go ahead.
Steven MacLean is optimistic Saturday's St Johnstone v Motherwell game will go ahead. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is confident that McDiarmid Park’s new pitch will be able to cope with whatever Storm Babet throws at it.

The wind and rain that battered Perth on Thursday didn’t prevent his players from training.

And MacLean also hopes there will be a Friday session as normal ahead of Saints’ weekend Premiership clash with Motherwell.

The signs are also encouraging that the summer upgrade of the stadium playing surface has been money well spent.

“The Saturday before the Aberdeen game there was probably more rain than we’ve had this time,” said MacLean.

“The pitch was in good order then so I’m hopeful it will hold up again.”

The Perth boss added: “Everybody got in OK today.

“There was a bit of water starting to lie on the training pitch but we got enough done.

“There’s not a lot you can do when it’s blowing a gale like that.

“It’s about getting them out and moving. The tactical stuff we can do more in the dry on video.

“I don’t think they could hear me in that wind!

“We’re in again on Friday but we’ll make sure nobody will be taking any unnecessary risks to get into their work.

“I’m used to it where I live – if I need to get a loan of my mate’s tractor, that’s what I’ll do!”

