WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction By Peter John Meiklem August 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.30pm 0 Artist's drawing of how the Cross Tay Link Road will look. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Transport ‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say… 1 Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked? 1 Majority of Perth's free rapid car chargers broken along 'electric A9' 2 Hundreds of Xplore Dundee buses cancelled in first week of new timetable 2 Angus Council 'pauses' Letham driving ban after community backlash 1 Stagecoach East Scotland drivers sent to Commonwealth Games despite driver shortage 0 New long-distance coach service with 99p tickets for Perth - but Dundee misses out… 0 Does Broughty Ferry accident show why Brook Street should be for pedestrians only? 21 Bus timetables to return to Dundee stops after two year wait 0 Stagecoach ditching Invergowrie bus stop over 'child safety' risk 0 More from The Courier Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant… 0 Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine… 0 Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first… 0 Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0 Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee