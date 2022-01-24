Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trees ‘blessed’ at Scone woods before work on Cross Tay Link Road

By Emma Duncan
January 24 2022, 1.56pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.25pm
The trees in the woods at Scone being blessed
The Rev Maudeen MacDougall gathered with residents at the woods.

Residents in Scone have held a ceremony to “bless” trees that are set to be felled as part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

Locals say they are “horrified” at the loss of trees at Highfield Plantation, which are being cut down to make way for the new route.

Preparatory ground clearance is getting under way this week as part of the £118 million project.

But some opponents fear the scheme will devastate the countryside.

Cross Tay Link Road
How the Cross Tay Link Road will look.

Vanessa Shand, chairperson of Scone and District Community Council, says residents use the woodland often and believes the project could go ahead without the loss of trees.

She is also concerned that locals were only told of that work “when it was too late” – claiming they were handed a letter on Thursday night from a contractor – though the council says it approved the plans months ago.

Vanessa said: “That doesn’t give any time to react or get in touch or ask for more information.

Locals turned out at the woods over the weekend before tree felling starts.

“A big concern is these beautiful big trees that are going to be taken down. I don’t see a reason for them to go.

“We are horrified, it’s a great shame. These woods mean a great deal to villagers.

“They serve a purpose in what they do. We know it takes 20 years for any tree to start removing carbon from the air.

The Rev MacDougall blessing one of the trees.

“Unfortunately no one told the red squirrels, buzzards, foxes, deer, pine martens, frogs, rabbits, numerous species of birds, etc.

“It is also a fact that we need green space for our mental and physical wellbeing.”

The Rev Maudeen MacDougall, minister for Scone and St Martins, conducted the service on Sunday, while a piper also played.

But Perth and Kinross Council insists it will replace the trees that are cut down.

A spokesperson said: “Localised tree felling will take place along the planned Cross Tay Link Road route in accordance with the planning permission granted in October 2021.

“Details of the tree areas affected were included in the environmental impact assessment submitted with the planning application and surveys show that these are between four and 50 years old.

“All comments received on this aspect of the plan were fully considered as part of the application process.

‘More trees will be planted than felled’

“Replacement planting will be undertaken within the surrounding area as part of the project.

“In total more trees will be planted than felled during this project, with the new trees including more native species to enhance biodiversity within the area.”

Preparatory work at the site is set to continue until March before construction of the road begins in the summer.

Coming under phase two of the Perth Transport Futures project, it includes a bridge being built over the Tay north of Scone and 3.7 miles of new road linking the A9 and the A94.

