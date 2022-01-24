Growing concern for missing woman in Dundee as police search continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is said to be growing for a woman who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Lynn McPaul, who was last seen at around 11.40pm on Sunday in the Perth Road area.

Officers searching for her have asked the public for help, with locals urged to get in touch if they have any information.

Lynn is described as white, about 4ft 11in, with long, brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black knee-length coat with a Nike logo on the back.

Police say they have been viewing CCTV and speaking to family and friends in an effort to track her down.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Our concern for Lynn is growing, it is out of character for her not to be in touch with anyone and her family is understandably very concerned.

“If anyone has seen Lynn or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0157 of January 24.