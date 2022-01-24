Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Growing concern for missing woman in Dundee as police search continues

By Alasdair Clark
January 24 2022, 2.18pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.31pm
Lynn went missing late on Sunday evening

Concern is said to be growing for a woman who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Lynn McPaul, who was last seen at around 11.40pm on Sunday in the Perth Road area.

Officers searching for her have asked the public for help, with locals urged to get in touch if they have any information.

Lynn is described as white, about 4ft 11in, with long, brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black knee-length coat with a Nike logo on the back.

Police have asked for the public’s help to trace Lynn McPaul.

Police say they have been viewing CCTV and speaking to family and friends in an effort to track her down.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Our concern for Lynn is growing, it is out of character for her not to be in touch with anyone and her family is understandably very concerned.

“If anyone has seen Lynn or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0157 of January 24.

