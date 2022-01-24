Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hapless housebreaker left trail of blood for police in Montrose

By Gordon Currie
January 24 2022, 2.34pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.31pm
Montrose housebreaker Stephen Gibb, of Glenlethnott Place.
Stephen Gibb was seen breaking into the flat in Glenlethnot Place, Montrose.

A hapless housebreaker, who was caught because he left a trail of blood, has been jailed for 14 months.

Stephen Gibb was convicted for stealing items including the tea towel he had to use to stem the flow of blood from his arm.

Gibb smashed a mirror during the break-in in Montrose but had already injured himself by falling through the kitchen window on to a sharp object.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gibb was so incompetent he was heard discussing his housebreaking plans in the street by a neighbour.

He and his sidekick were then filmed in broad daylight clambering into Susan Lindsay’s home, through the window she had left open for her cat.

Snared by blood trail

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “Neighbour Jamie Young noticed the accused and another male acting suspiciously and heard him say ‘we will try the window’.

“She continued to watch and saw them walk towards the property and she began filming on a mobile device.

“Someone in a car saw the accused forcing a window and climbing through.

“Police officers arrived and searched the property.

“They saw a trail of blood on the public footpath which led to the front door.

“They trail of blood continued into the hallway and living room and saw signs of a disturbance where the mirror had been smashed.

“They found her clothing and underwear had been rummaged through.

“They saw blood on the carpet.

“They observed the accused stumbling on Glenisla Road as if he was under the influence.

“His hand was bleeding heavily and he had a tea towel wrapped around it.

“Blood swabs were taken from the carpet.

“DNA confirmed it was from the accused.”

‘Fell back in with old associates’

Gibb, 26, from Montrose, admitted acting with another to break into the flat in Glenlethnot Place on September 23, 2021.

He admitted stealing a television, two remote controls and a tea towel.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said: “He has a history of both alcohol and substance misuse.

“He fell back in with his old associates and into his former habits.

“It is his position there was no real planning.

“He drank to excess and took Valium.

“He was intoxicated when the offence was carried out.

“This was an opportunistic crime, evidenced by the haphazard way it was carried out in broad daylight.

“Both seemed oblivious to the fact they were being watched as they entered the property.

“Mr Gibb cut his hand when, as he entered, he fell through the window and landed on something sharp in the kitchen.”

She said her client is “embarrassed” and apologised.

“He has not only let himself down, he has let his family down. “

