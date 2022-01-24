Hapless housebreaker left trail of blood for police in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hapless housebreaker, who was caught because he left a trail of blood, has been jailed for 14 months.

Stephen Gibb was convicted for stealing items including the tea towel he had to use to stem the flow of blood from his arm.

Gibb smashed a mirror during the break-in in Montrose but had already injured himself by falling through the kitchen window on to a sharp object.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gibb was so incompetent he was heard discussing his housebreaking plans in the street by a neighbour.

He and his sidekick were then filmed in broad daylight clambering into Susan Lindsay’s home, through the window she had left open for her cat.

Snared by blood trail

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “Neighbour Jamie Young noticed the accused and another male acting suspiciously and heard him say ‘we will try the window’.

“She continued to watch and saw them walk towards the property and she began filming on a mobile device.

“Someone in a car saw the accused forcing a window and climbing through.

“Police officers arrived and searched the property.

“They saw a trail of blood on the public footpath which led to the front door.

“They trail of blood continued into the hallway and living room and saw signs of a disturbance where the mirror had been smashed.

“They found her clothing and underwear had been rummaged through.

“They saw blood on the carpet.

“They observed the accused stumbling on Glenisla Road as if he was under the influence.

“His hand was bleeding heavily and he had a tea towel wrapped around it.

“Blood swabs were taken from the carpet.

“DNA confirmed it was from the accused.”

‘Fell back in with old associates’

Gibb, 26, from Montrose, admitted acting with another to break into the flat in Glenlethnot Place on September 23, 2021.

He admitted stealing a television, two remote controls and a tea towel.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said: “He has a history of both alcohol and substance misuse.

“He fell back in with his old associates and into his former habits.

“It is his position there was no real planning.

“He drank to excess and took Valium.

“He was intoxicated when the offence was carried out.

“This was an opportunistic crime, evidenced by the haphazard way it was carried out in broad daylight.

“Both seemed oblivious to the fact they were being watched as they entered the property.

“Mr Gibb cut his hand when, as he entered, he fell through the window and landed on something sharp in the kitchen.”

She said her client is “embarrassed” and apologised.

“He has not only let himself down, he has let his family down. “