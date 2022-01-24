Train services through Carnoustie disrupted after vehicle strikes bridge By Katy Scott January 24 2022, 2.34pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.33pm Trains passing through Carnoustie have been affected by the crash. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Train services were disrupted on Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck a bridge near Carnoustie. The line was closed in both directions at around 1.15pm while engineers carried out a safety inspection. As a result, services were starting from and terminating at Dundee. Tickets were also being accepted on bus services between Dundee and Arbroath. But ScotRail confirmed that services to and from the north-east were returning to normal just after 2.30pm. UPDATE: Staff have carried out their investigations and services can now safely resume. The line has now reopened. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 24, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Train cancelled amid reports railway bridge struck by vehicle between Dundee and Perth Perthshire rail services resume after line blocked by broken-down train Services between Glasgow and Aberdeen delayed by broken down train Woman in hospital after car crashes into lamp post in Carnoustie