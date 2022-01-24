Train services through Carnoustie disrupted after vehicle strikes bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services were disrupted on Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck a bridge near Carnoustie.

The line was closed in both directions at around 1.15pm while engineers carried out a safety inspection.

As a result, services were starting from and terminating at Dundee.

Tickets were also being accepted on bus services between Dundee and Arbroath.

But ScotRail confirmed that services to and from the north-east were returning to normal just after 2.30pm.

UPDATE: Staff have carried out their investigations and services can now safely resume. The line has now reopened.