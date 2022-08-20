Chippie or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Chippie or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
August 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 11.27am
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
farm shops
7 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Fife
0
Courier News - Dundee - Julia Bryce story - CR0037503 - Dundee Cocktail Week is taking place this October Pictures: - Alice (one of the organisers) inside The West House toasting with some cocktails (featured image) - if it is a nice day, can you get some outside too - pics of a couple cocktails they can make you - Headshot/shoulder shot of Alice on her own. Picture Shows; l to r - Grace McCandlish and Alice Christison with a couple of cocktails, The West House, West Port, Dundee, 16th August 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set for…
0
Ribeye 10oz steak with vegetables.
First taste: What did we think of Carnoustie's newest dining experience No.29 Bar and…
0
Pizza quesadilla with pepperoni and marinara sauce with cheese pull; Shutterstock ID 1905751312; purchase_order: ; job:
Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters
Outside The Selkie.
Dundee's The Selkie has community at its heart as owner on quest to help…
0
Manager Robert Alcock showing off the bookshelf sliding wall into the additional hidden restaurant area.
From secret doors to fairy lit trees: See inside Carnoustie's new dining experience No.29…
0
Undated Handout Photo of harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs from Persiana Everyday by Sabrina Ghayour (Aster, ?26). See PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Kris Kirkham. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour.
Midweek meal: Make Sabrina Ghayour's harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs
0
Sarah Rankin found fame on MasterChef 2022. Picture supplied by BBC One/ Plank PR.
Sarah Rankin: Make the most of summer's larder with these two recipes that use…
0
Project Worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
How you can get involved with Dundee's Campy Growers - and get some free…
0

More from The Courier

Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0
Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Google.
Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee