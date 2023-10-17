35-year-old from Leven had ‘extreme’ image of woman and dog among child abuse material

A 35-year-old Leven man has admitted having indecent pictures and videos of children and an image of a woman engaged in sexual activity with a dog.

Darren Adam, of Coldstream Avenue, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link from prison to admit his crimes.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith placed Adam on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of his sentencing next month.

Extreme image

A prosecutor told the court police seized a mobile phone at Adam’s home during a search on March 3 2022 and found it “positive for the presence of indecent images”.

The fiscal depute said a later forensic examination revealed more than 23 accessible child abuse images – 22 category C and one category B – and two category C videos.

The vile content showed girls between the ages of seven and 15.

The fiscal said Adam was also in possession of one extreme pornographic image depicting an adult female engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Adam pled guilty to having in his possession an extreme pornographic image depicting in an explicit and realistic way sexual activity with an animal on March 3 2022.

He also admitted that between May 22 2021 and March 3 2022 possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Adam until November 8 to obtain background reports.

His length of time on the Register will be determined then.

