Manchester United humiliated as Michael Olise inspires thumping Palace win

A Michael Olise masterclass helped Crystal Palace complete a first ever Premier League double over Manchester United and inflict further misery on Erik ten Hag’s team with a 4-0 drubbing in south London.

Olise has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford and run amok at Selhurst Park with a dazzling display, scoring twice to move on to nine goals in 12 league starts this season.

Two sparkling efforts by Olise in the 12th and 66th minutes bookended this latest superb result for Oliver Glasner’s side, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also on target to make it four wins in five for Palace.

It was another sorry display for Ten Hag, though, with Jonny Evans and Casemiro given a torrid night.

Injury-hit United have won only two of their last 10 league matches and could be set for a lowest ever Premier League finish.

United had dropped to eighth after wins for Newcastle and Chelsea at the weekend, while the club’s injury list increased with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes not available for this clash.

Evans was fit enough to start, but he endured a nervy opening and had to block an early Olise shot after his own poor clearance before Palace wanted a penalty when Evans challenged Mitchell in the area.

Referee Jarred Gillett wore a camera for the fixture (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Referee Jarred Gillett, who was wearing a small camera for this fixture to help provide insight into the demands of top-level officiating, ignored the appeals.

However, Ten Hag’s side did not heed the warning of how dangerous Olise can be as he broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Olise skipped away from Christian Eriksen and left Casemiro sprawled on the floor by the centre circle before he drilled a shot into the bottom corner, having been given the freedom of Selhurst Park by United’s backpedalling defence

It was a wonderful effort from Olise, but one to forgot for the visitors and a sign of things to come.

Two more Olise efforts were repelled, one accidentally by his team-mate Mateta before Andre Onana saved after another fine Palace move.

Casemiro endured a night to forget (Zac Goodwin/PA).

A brief response occurred from United with a free-kick by Eriksen deflected over and they had the ball in the net through a Casemiro header after 27 minutes, but it was ruled out as Rasmus Hojlund had barged into Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

It looked the correct decision, although Ten Hag appeared bemused when in discussion with fourth official Graham Scott on the touchline.

Five minutes before half-time and United’s bank holiday trip to the capital went from bad to worse.

Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards combined and the latter passed into Mateta, who sped away from Evans far too easily and unleashed a powerful strike into the roof of the net for his eighth goal in nine appearances.

United had to wait until the 51st minute to have their first shot on target, but Antony’s 22-yard curler was routine for Henderson.

Tyrick Mitchell (centre right) celebrates scoring Crystal Palace’s third (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Casemiro had another goal ruled out 60 seconds later when he knocked in the rebound after heading against a post. The makeshift centre-back had drifted offside before Eriksen’s free-kick.

Those fleeting forays for United only momentarily interrupted the Olise show as his skill should have resulted in a third for Palace, but Eze curled wide.

Mitchell was next to go close as Onana thwarted his near-post effort before Will Hughes had a half-volley clawed away.

United’s respite did not last long as a perfectly-weighted chipped pass by Adam Wharton found Joachim Andersen, who teed up Mitchell for a 58th-minute tap-in.

Not long after Hojlund had calls for a spot-kick turned down, Olise made it 4-0 with 24 minutes left.

Daniel Munoz was too strong for Casemiro and teed up Olise, who brilliantly curled beyond Onana from 16 yards before he celebrated with Glasner.

There would be no hat-trick for Olise as he was replaced in the 85th minute and United avoided further embarrassment in stoppage time when Odsonne Edouard hit a post on a night to remember for Palace.