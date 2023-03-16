Councillors grant appeal for Crieff cinema, community radio hub and bistro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillors grant appeal for Crieff cinema, community radio hub and bistro

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 16 2023, 4.52pm Updated: March 16 2023, 4.55pm
How inside the new cinema could look. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect.

Councillors have unanimously granted an appeal for a cinema, community radio hub and bistro in Crieff.

Local charity Creative Crieff appealed the decision after Perth and Kinross Council’s planning department refused its Leadenflower Cinema and Community Radio Hub development in December 2022.

The refusal came only a year after PKC committed £200,000 towards the project.

Councillors on the local review body unanimously overturned the decision and approved the proposal.

The development involves demolishing the former Crieff Hotel and replacing it with a purpose-built two-screen cinema complex on the East High Street site.

As well as a cinema, the design includes a state-of-art community radio hub for Radio Earn, a courtyard, bookshop and bistro.

Site vacant for six years

The application was previously refused by council officers due to it being deemed the modern design “would have an adverse impact on the character and visual amenity of the site”.

The site is within Crieff Conservation Area but councillors observed how the buildings opposite are of a modern design.

The former Crieff Hotel. Image: Google Street View.

Crieff Hotel was built in 1901 with a more recent flat-roofed extension to the rear and has lain vacant for the past six years.

Councillors were told conservation area consent for the demolition of the hotel building currently on the site was refused at the same time as the previous separate application for planning permission.

Conservation consent for the demolition cannot be granted until an approved scheme is in place.

Creative Crieff will now have to apply again for permission to demolish Crieff Hotel.

Economic benefits ‘outweigh’ harm

Convener Bob Brawn described the appeal as “an unusual one” for the local review body.

He said: “It’s in a conservation area and I feel in cases like this we need to ask three questions: What are we conserving in the first place?

Does the project outweigh those needs?

What is the effect on the conservation area if we are to proceed?

“This is a High Street. It’s not in the centre of Crieff. It’s on the east side. Buildings here are very different and traditional in their own way but quite modern as well so I feel to some extent the conservation part of it has been depleted.

“Secondly, it is a dilapidated building. It’s in a poor condition and I feel that anyone coming in here – even another hotelier – would have to demolish that building. I think it’s too far gone to refurbish in any way.”

A view of the new facility from East High Street. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect.

He added: “It will have a considerable economic impact I think on this end of the High Street. There are other businesses that I’m sure will benefit from this being there.

“It is a contemporary design certainly and – to some extent – pushing the envelope for this site.

“My thoughts are the economic benefits of a cinema would outweigh the needs of a conservation area.”

Design has ‘1920s feel’

SNP councillor Ian Massie agreed, as did Independent councillor Dave Cuthbert.

Cllr Cuthbert added: “In principle conservation areas are very important and I’ve done a lot in the past to defend buildings in conservation areas.”

But he argued conservation was not about “not allowing things to change”.

He added: “I quite like the design. It has a 1920s feel. I’m actually quite jealous and wouldn’t mind having something quite similar in Kinross.”

Noise management condition

The appeal was unanimously granted with a request for conditions relating to an archaeological site survey prior to any works, noise management controls, controls on the hours of operation and for the developer to use as much of the former building’s materials as possible.

Tags

Conversation

