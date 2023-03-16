Youths threw metal bar at Broughty Ferry resident before fleeing on bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Youths threw metal bar at Broughty Ferry resident before fleeing on bus

By Matteo Bell
March 16 2023, 4.53pm Updated: March 16 2023, 5.20pm
Alastair McLean. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Broughty Ferry resident has told how a group of youngsters threw a metal bar at him after he confronted them near his home.

Alastair McLean, who lives on Strathmore Street, says he was threatened and harassed by the mob after he caught them smashing a telephone box on March 3.

He attempted to confront the group – all thought to have been aged between 11 and 16 – who started shouting and swearing at him.

One of the youths then threw the metal bar at the 62-year-old man – narrowly missing him.

He was forced to call the police as the group fled on a bus.

Anti-social behaviour ‘a problem for months’ in Broughty Ferry

Alastair says this isn’t the first time youths have caused trouble in the area since the free bus pass for under 22s was introduced.

Naeem Zaveri and Alastair McLean. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “It’s been an ongoing problem for months. I would put it down to the free bus pass.

“Since those were introduced they’ve gotten worse. These kids are feral.

“I’ve caught them putting a chair in the middle of the road before, and where they put it was basically hidden so a driver wouldn’t be able to see it.

“The outcome of that could have been fatal.”

Business owner forced to deal with vandalism every weekend

Others in the area are also having problems with anti-social behaviour.

Naeem Zaveri, owner of Barnhill Post Office, says he deals with aggressive youths “every weekend”.

Naeem’s signs were vandalised by the youths. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

He added: “They gather near the shop and muck about. They’ve been smashing a bus shelter nearby and vandalising the shop.

“When they don’t have anything to do they just come here.”

The business owner also believes the under-22 bus pass may be to blame for the rise in anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I think it could be the bus passes, definitely. I’ve been paying attention to that.”

However, the Scottish Government has denied the link.

A spokesperson said: “There is no evidence to suggest that there has been a rise in youth crime in Scottish cities as a result of the provision of free bus passes to people under the age of 22.

Naeem and Alastair outside Naeem’s shop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“Free bus passes help reduce social inequality, provide better access to work, education and leisure and give younger generations a better start in life.”

Police step up patrols in response to anti-social behaviour

Meanwhile, police have announced plans to step up patrols in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 9pm on Friday, 3 March, to a report of anti-social behaviour in the Starthmore Street area of Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries were carried out and no crime was established.

“Officers are aware of issues relating to groups of youth in the area and regular patrols are carried out.”

