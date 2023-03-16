Youths threw metal bar at Broughty Ferry resident before fleeing on bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Broughty Ferry resident has told how a group of youngsters threw a metal bar at him after he confronted them near his home.

Alastair McLean, who lives on Strathmore Street, says he was threatened and harassed by the mob after he caught them smashing a telephone box on March 3.

He attempted to confront the group – all thought to have been aged between 11 and 16 – who started shouting and swearing at him.

One of the youths then threw the metal bar at the 62-year-old man – narrowly missing him.

He was forced to call the police as the group fled on a bus.

Anti-social behaviour ‘a problem for months’ in Broughty Ferry

Alastair says this isn’t the first time youths have caused trouble in the area since the free bus pass for under 22s was introduced.

He told The Courier: “It’s been an ongoing problem for months. I would put it down to the free bus pass.

“Since those were introduced they’ve gotten worse. These kids are feral.

“I’ve caught them putting a chair in the middle of the road before, and where they put it was basically hidden so a driver wouldn’t be able to see it.

“The outcome of that could have been fatal.”

Business owner forced to deal with vandalism every weekend

Others in the area are also having problems with anti-social behaviour.

Naeem Zaveri, owner of Barnhill Post Office, says he deals with aggressive youths “every weekend”.

He added: “They gather near the shop and muck about. They’ve been smashing a bus shelter nearby and vandalising the shop.

“When they don’t have anything to do they just come here.”

The business owner also believes the under-22 bus pass may be to blame for the rise in anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I think it could be the bus passes, definitely. I’ve been paying attention to that.”

However, the Scottish Government has denied the link.

A spokesperson said: “There is no evidence to suggest that there has been a rise in youth crime in Scottish cities as a result of the provision of free bus passes to people under the age of 22.

“Free bus passes help reduce social inequality, provide better access to work, education and leisure and give younger generations a better start in life.”

Police step up patrols in response to anti-social behaviour

Meanwhile, police have announced plans to step up patrols in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 9pm on Friday, 3 March, to a report of anti-social behaviour in the Starthmore Street area of Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries were carried out and no crime was established.

“Officers are aware of issues relating to groups of youth in the area and regular patrols are carried out.”