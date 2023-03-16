7 Perth eateries with the most impressive wine lists to try out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 Perth eateries with the most impressive wine lists to try out

By Maria Gran
March 16 2023, 5.00pm
Inside Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Got something to celebrate or want to discover your new favourite drink? These Perth places will wow you with their wine lists.

Whether you fancy a nice meal out or want to enjoy a few glasses with some snacks, the Fair City has you covered.

From wine bars to Scottish, French and Mexican cuisines there are options for every taste.

With both small glasses and bottles on offer, there’s also options for any budget.

Breizh

Inspired by France, and the Brittany region, Breizh restaurant is named after the Breton people living in the area..

Its food offer ranges from sandwiches, salads and galettes – savoury pancakes – to pizzas and three course dinners with steak, mussels or fish dishes.

Not surprisingly, Breizh’s wine list heavily features French wines, though a few Spanish and Australian versions also feature.

A small glass of red or white wine costs £5.85, whereas a bottle goes for £28. For big celebrations, a classic bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne is available for £78.

Address: 28-30 High Street, Perth PH1 5TQ

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday noon to 9pm

Cafe Tabou

The brasserie in the city centre offers flavours of France with a Scottish twist. As a French fine dining restaurant, a good wine list is a must.

Not only does Cafe Tabou offer Sauvignon Blanc, Chablis and Côte du Rhône from France, but Spanish, Italian and South African wines are also available.

If your drinks budget is slim, a small glass of house red, white or rose will only set you back £3.80. There is room to splurge though, their Château La Gravière costs £54.95.

The impressive wine list also lists food matches for each wine, so you can easily pair the two for a better experience.

Address: 4 St John’s Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

Opening hours: Monday 10am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm; Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm; Friday 10am to 9pm; Saturday 9.30am to 9pm and Sunday noon to 8pm

Check out our 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘇𝗲𝗿 cocktail of the day 😍Crisp, cool, and refreshing. Great for sipping while enjoying another…

Posted by Cafe Tabou on Saturday, 12 June 2021

Deans

A popular spot for cocktails, Deans also offers an extensive list of more than 80 wines from 11 different countries.

New bar area the Rose Bar also means guests can stop by the Kinnoull Street venue without having a meal.

With an experienced sommelier on hand, there’s reason to believe a night in Deans will be enjoyable.

As well as red, white, rose and sparkling, two pudding wines are also on offer. A half carafe starts at £15, whereas bottles start at £26 and go up to £130.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday noon to 2:30pm and 6pm to 9pm, and Sunday noon to 6pm

✨Sunday Brunch at Deans for £60 for two ✨3 courses and a glass of fizz each🍴🥂✨ Set menu ✨ Sunday bookings, 12pm -…

Posted by Deans Restaurant on Friday, 13 January 2023

Greyson’s Wine Bar

The wine bar has become a welcome addition to Kinnoull Street after it reopened in November 2022.

Greyson’s offers wine by the glass, bottle or flight for those interested in trying a range of options. There is also a wide selection of gin and cocktails.

Its menu of nibbles and platters features mixed nuts, bread and dipping oils, pates, a cheese selection and charcuterie board.

Address: 10 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EN

Opening hours: Wednesday and Thursday 1pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday 1pm to 11pm and Sunday 1pm to 8pm

White or Red 🍷

Posted by Greysons Wine Bar on Friday, 24 February 2023

The North Port

The North Port restaurant specialises in dishes made from ingredients from local growers, breeders, suppliers and foragers.

Head chef and owner Andrew Moss won Chef of the Year at The Courier Menu Awards last year and recently made the Michelin Recommends list.

As well as incredible food, the eatery has an extensive wine list with drinks from Argentina, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and New Zealand.

The most budget-friendly glass of Pino Grigio costs £5.95, whereas the fanciest bottle of Champagne will set you back £70.

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday noon to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10pm

North Port restaurant’s Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Paco’s Restaurant

A mainstay in Perth’s restaurant scene for more than 30 years, Paco’s is a vintage American-style diner with much to offer.

To go with its range of pizzas, pasta, seafood, chicken, burgers, steaks and Mexican dishes there is of course a wine list.

As well as the list of whites, reds and roses, there is also a section dedicated to vegan wines. From the USA and Argentina to Australia and New Zealand, and of course including Spain, France and Italy, Paco’s offers many choices.

A small glass starts at £4.05 and bottles go up to £29.95.

Address: 3-5 Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday noon to 11pm

63 Tay Street

The iconic 63 Tay Street restaurant reopened in February this year after manager and now-owner Christopher Strachan saved the venue.

With decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Christopher has carefully curated the restaurant’s wine list with a focus on sustainability, quality and drinkability.

Wine flights to accompany three, four and five course meals cost £20, £25 and £36. The list also features well-rounded wines to go with any dish.

A small glass starts at £7 and bottles go all the way up to £305. There are also dessert wines on offer by the glass for £5 to £12.

Address: 63 Tay Street, Perth PH2 8NN

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday 6pm to 8.45pm arrivals for dinner and Thursday to Saturday noon to 1.45pm arrivals for lunch

