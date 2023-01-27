Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list

By Maria Gran
January 27 2023, 1.50pm Updated: January 27 2023, 2.16pm
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth restaurant North Port becomes the Fair City’s only Michelin Guide entry as it is named one of the inspectors’ new favourite restaurants.

Michelin’s January list includes 24 new additions across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and England. Scotland’s two entries are North Port and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen.

The North Port restaurant already boasts two AA Rosettes, along with two other city centre eateries.

Head chef Andrew Moss says it’s “pretty amazing” to be included in the guide.

Andrew won Chef of the Year at the 2022 Menu Food and Drink Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“They actually came back in October,” he reveals.

“They always post on Twitter to say where they’ve been. Someone sent it to me a while ago, so we’ve been waiting to see if they were going to include us.

“Obviously it’s now January and we’d completely forgotten about it, but we’re pleased.”

Perth’s only Michelin Guide restaurant

From the Michelin Twitter account, Andrew could tell they enjoyed the haggis, neeps and tatties when stopping by.

While North Port makes its haggis in house, the chef describes it as one of the simplest dishes on the menu.

“For them just to have haggis, neeps and tatties, rather than something a bit more elaborate, I think it goes to show that Michelin inspectors aren’t always looking for things that are completely out there,” he says.

“They look for something that’s just simple and tasty sometimes.”

In its announcement, Michelin writes “prime Scottish produce is celebrated front and centre” and that North Port “celebrates the local larder”.

Andrew makes sure to use the best of Scottish ingredients, be it shellfish from the east coast or strawberries from Perthshire.

Cherry Blossom Parfait dessert. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But he isn’t quite sure what makes North Port stand out from the crowd.

He says: “I honestly have no idea, we just do what we do and luckily people enjoy that.

“I wouldn’t say we do anything out of the ordinary, just good food in a relaxed environment.”

‘It’s happened naturally’

With a Michelin recommendation and two AA Rosettes, Andrew says working towards a Michelin star is not on the cards for now.

In fact, the North Port team of 10 has never set out to achieve certain accolades.

North Port’s awards are on show inside the restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Their priority has always been to create a good working atmosphere and improve everything they do.

Andrew says: “We’ve never said we want to get certain awards, but if they come along it’s very nice.

“We’ve maybe aimed towards it, but we won’t focus all our attention on it. I think when you do that, you forget why you’re actually cooking and running the restaurant.

“Instead we learn new techniques in the kitchen or refining what we do. We’re always building on it that way, which feeds back to any accolades, awards or reviews.

“I’m not saying that I’m not that fussed – because it’s a great achievement – but we’ve never chased it. We’ve just let it happen naturally.”

