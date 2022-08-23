3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Full plans have been lodged for a new cinema in Crieff – with 3D images revealing how the building would look.

Creative Crieff is behind the proposals for the picture house and community radio hub.

The facility would be built on the site of the old Crieff Hotel on East High Street.

A separate application has been submitted to demolish the hotel.

Creative Crieff uses film, media and arts to improve lives in the town and the surrounding area.

A consultation on the charity’s plans by Jura Consulting received mainly positive feedback, according to documents lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

A statement submitted along with the application said: “This survey provided specific feedback from the community on a Crieff cinema.

“The respondents to the survey were overall very positive about a cinema in Crieff.

“The majority enjoy going to the cinema and tend to visit around three/four times a year.

“The cinema would have to have the latest releases, a varied programme and be comfortable to attract the respondents to use the cinema.

“Most of the respondents were willing to replace all their current cinema-going with the Crieff cinema if it provided these features.”

Radio Earn, which launched last June, currently works out of a temporary facility on High Street – but will move into the new facility if approved.

The cinema would include two screen rooms, a foyer, courtyard, bistro and bookshop.

Creative Crieff says it chose the hotel site for its location, proximity to car parks, accessibility, along with promoting regeneration of the area.

The proposals will be considered by the local authority in the coming months.