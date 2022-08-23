3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged

By Emma Duncan
August 23 2022, 12.57pm Updated: August 23 2022, 1.03pm
A view of the new facility from East High Street.
A view of the new facility from East High Street.

Full plans have been lodged for a new cinema in Crieff – with 3D images revealing how the building would look.

Creative Crieff is behind the proposals for the picture house and community radio hub.

The facility would be built on the site of the old Crieff Hotel on East High Street.

A separate application has been submitted to demolish the hotel.

The Crieff Hotel site. Image: Google.

Creative Crieff uses film, media and arts to improve lives in the town and the surrounding area.

A consultation on the charity’s plans by Jura Consulting received mainly positive feedback, according to documents lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

A statement submitted along with the application said: “This survey provided specific feedback from the community on a Crieff cinema.

An aerial image of how the new building would look.

“The respondents to the survey were overall very positive about a cinema in Crieff.

“The majority enjoy going to the cinema and tend to visit around three/four times a year.

“The cinema would have to have the latest releases, a varied programme and be comfortable to attract the respondents to use the cinema.

A view from the courtyard looking into the cinema and bistro.

“Most of the respondents were willing to replace all their current cinema-going with the Crieff cinema if it provided these features.”

Radio Earn, which launched last June, currently works out of a temporary facility on High Street – but will move into the new facility if approved.

The cinema would include two screen rooms, a foyer, courtyard, bistro and bookshop.

The proposed bistro and book shop.

Creative Crieff says it chose the hotel site for its location, proximity to car parks, accessibility, along with promoting regeneration of the area.

The proposals will be considered by the local authority in the coming months.

