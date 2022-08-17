Road Test: Dacia Jogger is a fantastic value seven-seat SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road Test: Dacia Jogger is a fantastic value seven-seat SUV

By Jack McKeown
August 17 2022, 11.22am Updated: August 17 2022, 1.14pm
Need a seven-seat SUV but don’t want to spend upwards of £30,000? Then Dacia has you covered.

The Dacia Jogger is a new seven-seat SUV with a price tag starting at just £15,800. To put it into context, that’s cheaper than an entry level Ford Fiesta and less than half of what most seven-seat SUVs cost.

So is it a hunk of junk? Absolutely not.

It may have a funny name but apart from that it’s a thoroughly good car. My Jogger came in a natty shade of burnt orange. With a chunky shape and tough plastic wheelarches it has a rugged, capable appearance.

Remarkably, given that it has seven seats, it shares the same platform as the Renault Clio. At 4.55 metres in length it’s slightly longer than a Honda Civic.

Well equipped

As mentioned, prices start at less than £16,000. I drove a higher spec Extreme SE model, which was very well equipped.

Keyless entry, heated front seats, an eight-inch touchscreen, and lots of chrome trim gave the car a premium feel – yet its price tag was just £18,745.

Power comes from a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0 litre petrol engine that produces 109bhp. That doesn’t sounds like a lot to haul a seven-seat vehicle around, and a 0-62mph time north of 11 seconds isn’t going to set the heather alight either.

Yet it feels nippier than those numbers suggest. I didn’t get the chance to drive it with seven occupants, but with three of us in the car it still zipped away from traffic lights and got up to speed without feeling at all sluggish.

Economy is excellent too. According to official figures it should get close to 50mpg. In a week of real-world driving I averaged 44mpg, which is very good indeed.

At present the 1.0 litre unit is the only engine in the range but a hybrid model with more power should be joining the line up next year.

Spacious

There’s plenty of room inside. Front and rear passengers both enjoy lots of head and legroom. Foldaway picnic tables in the second row are ideal for snacking or propping up tablets on long tourneys.

Tall adults won’t love the rearmost seats in the Dacia Jogger but they’re ideal for children or smaller grownups. In fact, there’s more room than in some much more expensive seven seaters such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

With all seven seats in place there’s a modest 212 litres of boot space – around the same as you get in a city car. Fold up seats six and seven and there’s a vast 699 litres.

The rearmost seats can even be removed altogether to create an even more cavernous cargo space. At just 10kg per seat they’re not heavy either. There’s plenty of storage for smaller items in the deep internal door bins and centre console too.

So what’s the Dacia Jogger like to drive? More than pleasant enough for most people to be happy with I’d say. The suspension is soft and comfortable. On a trip to Morton Lochs in Tentsmuir it handled the pitted, bumpy road very capably.

Take it up to 70mph and the Dacia Jogger isn’t as refined as a Mazda CX-5 or Nissan X-Trail, but for such a bargain price you can’t expect it to be.

However, it’s at least 80% as good for 50% of the cost. I took it from Dundee to Portobello and back and can confirm it’s more than up to the task of long daily drives.

I was really quite smitten with the Dacia Jogger. We live in a world where inflation is at 10%, energy prices are spiralling and everything feels like it’s getting more expensive.

To find a car that’s this capable at this price point is nothing short of amazing.

Facts

Price: £18,745

0-62mph: 11.2 seconds

Top speed: 114mph

Economy: 48.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 130g/km

