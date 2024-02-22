Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee

Two women have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Dundee.

One of the cars smashed through the wall of a garden at the junction between William Street and Ann Street on Thursday morning.

The road was blocked as police and paramedics worked at the scene.

A woman living in the house where the crash happened, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “I was in the house this morning when it happened.

‘One of the vehicles was right under the window’

“I didn’t see it but I certainly heard it.

“When I had a look outside one of the vehicles was right under the window

“I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt, thankfully.”

A witness said: “Police were turning vehicles away from the junction of Ann Street and William Street.

“Both cars were badly damaged and the front of one of the cars had caved in.

“Two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene.

“It looked like a bad one.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Thursday officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ann Street in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and both drivers, two women, were taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.”