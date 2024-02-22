Mum left outraged at ‘mould’ on wall of Dundee school

A Dundee mum says she was left outraged after finding “mould” on the wall of her son’s school.

The woman says she discovered the “yellow, white and green” mould inside St Mary’s Primary School in Lochee while attending a parents’ evening.

She is now considering keeping her son at home over fears about the impact on his health.

The council says it has already spent £200,000 on repairing the school’s leaking roof and that plans are in place to fix the internal issues.

The mum told The Courier she and her husband first noticed mould inside the school about a year ago, leaving them “outraged”.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We were in the school again for a parents’ evening recently and as we waited for it to be our turn with the teacher, we realised that the walls had not been repaired.

“In fact, it appeared to have gotten worse and we noticed a tri-coloured yellow, white and green mould now protruded from the walls.

“I was furious, not only because these walls are directly outside the classroom my son spends five days of every week in, but because he and his peers are breathing this mould in.

“Mould can be detrimental to the respiratory system.

“I dread to think what it is doing to my already asthmatic son and his classmates’ lungs.

Call for Dundee Waterfront cash to be spent on schools

“If Dundee City Council can put millions into the Waterfront project, then I’m sure they can spare some on something that will actually be beneficial to its residents – most importantly, its children and teachers.”

The mum added: “If it is not repaired, I will seriously have to consider keeping my son home for his own safety.

“I feel sorry for the teachers at St Mary’s who clearly love their jobs and put their all into giving our children not only a fantastic education but a primary school experience they will look back on with fond memories.

“In absolutely no way do I think they are at fault here.

“Our council have a duty to us and our children, and they are failing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work was completed on the roof to repair previous leaks and plans are in place to fix the internal decoration of the school.

“The city council makes a significant investment in the school and nursery estate each year and nearly £2 million will be spent on improvement works in the next year.”