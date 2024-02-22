Mum left outraged at ‘mould’ on wall of Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Mum left outraged at ‘mould’ on wall of Dundee school

"If it is not repaired, I will seriously have to consider keeping my son home for his own safety."

By Ellidh Aitken
A mum spotted 'mould' covering the walls at St Mary's Primary School in Dundee. Image: Supplied
A mum spotted 'mould' covering the walls at St Mary's Primary School in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee mum says she was left outraged after finding “mould” on the wall of her son’s school.

The woman says she discovered the “yellow, white and green” mould inside St Mary’s Primary School in Lochee while attending a parents’ evening.

She is now considering keeping her son at home over fears about the impact on his health.

Mum’s fury at ‘mould’ inside St Mary’s Primary in Dundee

The council says it has already spent £200,000 on repairing the school’s leaking roof and that plans are in place to fix the internal issues.

The mum told The Courier she and her husband first noticed mould inside the school about a year ago, leaving them “outraged”.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We were in the school again for a parents’ evening recently and as we waited for it to be our turn with the teacher, we realised that the walls had not been repaired.

One of the walls inside the school. Image: Supplied
The walls are in a state of disrepair. Image: Supplied

“In fact, it appeared to have gotten worse and we noticed a tri-coloured yellow, white and green mould now protruded from the walls.

“I was furious, not only because these walls are directly outside the classroom my son spends five days of every week in, but because he and his peers are breathing this mould in.

“Mould can be detrimental to the respiratory system.

“I dread to think what it is doing to my already asthmatic son and his classmates’ lungs.

Call for Dundee Waterfront cash to be spent on schools

“If Dundee City Council can put millions into the Waterfront project, then I’m sure they can spare some on something that will actually be beneficial to its residents – most importantly, its children and teachers.”

The mum added: “If it is not repaired, I will seriously have to consider keeping my son home for his own safety.

“I feel sorry for the teachers at St Mary’s who clearly love their jobs and put their all into giving our children not only a fantastic education but a primary school experience they will look back on with fond memories.

St Mary’s RC Primary School in Lochee. Image: Google Street View

“In absolutely no way do I think they are at fault here.

“Our council have a duty to us and our children, and they are failing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work was completed on the roof to repair previous leaks and plans are in place to fix the internal decoration of the school.

“The city council makes a significant investment in the school and nursery estate each year and nearly £2 million will be spent on improvement works in the next year.”

