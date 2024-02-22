Obituary: Former Fife consultant urologist Colin McCreadie

Colin McCreadie, who served as consultant urologist for Fife for 25 years, working from Kirkcaldy, has died aged 88.

When he took up his position in 1970, Colin was the only consultant in his speciality for the entire Kingdom.

This required 60-hour workings weeks, followed by night call-outs but eventually a partner was appointed to work with him.

Outside medicine, Colin was a fisherman, photographer, golfer and was well known among the dog walkers of Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

Colin McCreadie’s early years

He was born in Wormit in September 1935 to James McCreadie and his wife, Jenny Macfie, and grew up with an older sister, Judy.

Colin’s father was an inspector with the Inland Revenue and when he was two, the family moved to Wilpshire in Lancashire.

When the Second World War broke out, the family requested a move back to Scotland and Colin and Judy were sent to live at Sandhead, near Stranraer, where their Uncle John was headmaster.

After a further move to Seamill, near Largs, where Colin completed his primary education, he was enrolled at Strathallan School where he was fond of sailing and the school’s aircraft building programme.

During school holidays he cycled and climbed hills before starting his six years of medical studies at Glasgow University.

In his final year at university, Colin spent several weeks working in maternity at Ayrshire Central Hospital where he met his future wife, Jean Park.

Marriage in Northern Ireland

They married in 1962 in her native Northern Ireland. Colin’s first job was at Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow and then he was invited to spend two years in Dumfries while he studied for Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons.

He then decided to specialise in urology and returned to Glasgow to spend five years working towards his qualifications.

Colin also joined the Territorial Army, spent many weekends at Cultybraggan, Comrie, and had a spell of duty in West Germany.

Daughter Alison was born in 1966, followed by Jennifer in 1968 and in 1970, the family moved to Fife when he was appointed consultant for the region.

Alison said: “At that time he was the only urologist for the whole for Fife and worked a 60-hour week for many years, frequently called out at night over and above these hours.

“He pleaded for help and eventually life was made easier when his partner, John McFarlane, started and he was finally able to have a social life.”

Colin retired in 1995 when the urology department was moved to the new Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

He used his new-found free time to go fishing with friends. Golfing with Jean was another pastime as was exploring walks around Fife and spending time with his grandson Daniel.

