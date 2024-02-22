Obituary: Former Fife consultant urologist Colin McCreadie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Former Fife consultant urologist Colin McCreadie

The 88-year-old also served in the Territorial Army in the UK and Germany, and was a keen angler and golfer.

By Chris Ferguson
Colin McCreadie, former consultant urologist in Fife, on his graduation from Glasgow University.
Colin McCreadie, who served as consultant urologist for Fife for 25 years, working from Kirkcaldy, has died aged 88.

When he took up his position in 1970, Colin was the only consultant in his speciality for the entire Kingdom.

This required 60-hour workings weeks, followed by night call-outs but eventually a partner was appointed to work with him.

Outside medicine, Colin was a fisherman, photographer, golfer and was well known among the dog walkers of Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

Colin McCreadie’s early years

He was born in Wormit in September 1935 to James McCreadie and his wife, Jenny Macfie, and grew up with an older sister, Judy.

Colin’s father was an inspector with the Inland Revenue and when he was two, the family moved to Wilpshire in Lancashire.

When the Second World War broke out, the family requested a move back to Scotland and Colin and Judy were sent to live at Sandhead, near Stranraer, where their Uncle John was headmaster.

After a further move to Seamill, near Largs, where Colin completed his primary education, he was enrolled at Strathallan School where he was fond of sailing and the school’s aircraft building programme.

During school holidays he cycled and climbed hills before starting his six years of medical studies at Glasgow University.

In his final year at university, Colin spent several weeks working in maternity at Ayrshire Central Hospital where he met his future wife, Jean Park.

Marriage in Northern Ireland

They married in 1962 in her native Northern Ireland. Colin’s first job was at Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow and then he was invited to spend two years in Dumfries while he studied for Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons.

He then decided to specialise in urology and returned to Glasgow to spend five years working towards his qualifications.

Colin also joined the Territorial Army, spent many weekends at Cultybraggan, Comrie, and had a spell of duty in West Germany.

Daughter Alison was born in 1966, followed by Jennifer in 1968 and in 1970, the family moved to Fife when he was appointed consultant for the region.

Colin McCreadie retired in 1995 after 25 years as a urology consultant in Fife.

Alison said: “At that time he was the only urologist for the whole for Fife and worked a 60-hour week for many years, frequently called out at night over and above these hours.

“He pleaded for help and eventually life was made easier when his partner, John McFarlane, started and he was finally able to have a social life.”

Colin retired in 1995 when the urology department was moved to the new Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

He used his new-found free time to go fishing with friends. Golfing with Jean was another pastime as was exploring walks around Fife and spending time with his grandson Daniel.

