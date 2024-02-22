Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager advice

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insists he is ready for a return to the dugout.

Courts, 42, has been out of work since departing Budapest Honved in October 2022, describing the Hungarian side as “a complicated club in a complex situation”.

The ex-Kelty Hearts gaffer revealed that there have been “offers” and “discussions” with teams during his sabbatical from the game – but is adamant he has enjoyed the opportunity to focus on learning and developing.

That included picking the brain of Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

However, Courts says he is now ready to get back to work.

He told PLZ Soccer: “This period has been really good to do some travelling, spend time with people like the Scotland manager, who has been generous with his time, and pick the brains of people.

“There have been (job) offers. There have been discussions, and sometimes I’m not quite the right fit at the end. Other times, the more you look at the opportunity, it’s not quite right for me.

“I look at some managers who maybe jump too quickly, whereas I’ve taken the view that I want to take a bit of time.

“But I definitely feel like it’s coming to a natural end and I’m ready to get back on the training pitch. Whether that is in Scotland, at different levels, or abroad again, I’m open to all opportunities.”

United exit

Courts departed United after just one season in the Tannadice hot-seat, stepping up from his role in the Terrors’ academy to guide the senior side to a fourth-placed finish.

Asked whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he left the Tangerines too soon, Courts continued: “You are always open to that accusation, because my time in Budapest wasn’t as long as where I’d managed previously.

“But I look at the experienced gained, and the reasons I wanted to take on the opportunity. I take that long-term approach to my career and want to make sure I am equipped for that.

“This period for me has been one to really get back to networking, learning, and documenting. I’ve got absolutely no regrets.”

Passing the baton

Reflecting on his time in charge of United, he added: “You could argue that we punched above our weight at Dundee United that season.

“In the previous season we had finished ninth and when you look at some of the statistics around the team, it was felt that ninth was probably an over-performance.

“So, to finish fourth in the following season, with essentially the same players, I felt that was a good opportunity to try something new and pass the baton over to someone else at Dundee United.”