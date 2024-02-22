Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager advice

Courts has enjoyed a reflective sabbatical, including spending time with national team gaffer Steve Clarke.

By Alan Temple
Tam Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November
Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insists he is ready for a return to the dugout.

Courts, 42, has been out of work since departing Budapest Honved in October 2022, describing the Hungarian side as “a complicated club in a complex situation”.

The ex-Kelty Hearts gaffer revealed that there have been “offers” and “discussions” with teams during his sabbatical from the game – but is adamant he has enjoyed the opportunity to focus on learning and developing.

That included picking the brain of Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

However, Courts says he is now ready to get back to work.

Former Dundee United boss Tam Court
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts. Image: SNS

He told PLZ Soccer: “This period has been really good to do some travelling, spend time with people like the Scotland manager, who has been generous with his time, and pick the brains of people.

“There have been (job) offers. There have been discussions, and sometimes I’m not quite the right fit at the end. Other times, the more you look at the opportunity, it’s not quite right for me.

“I look at some managers who maybe jump too quickly, whereas I’ve taken the view that I want to take a bit of time.

“But I definitely feel like it’s coming to a natural end and I’m ready to get back on the training pitch. Whether that is in Scotland, at different levels, or abroad again, I’m open to all opportunities.”

United exit

Courts departed United after just one season in the Tannadice hot-seat, stepping up from his role in the Terrors’ academy to guide the senior side to a fourth-placed finish.

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Tam Courts on his Honved unveiling. Image: Budapest Honved FC

Asked whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he left the Tangerines too soon, Courts continued: “You are always open to that accusation, because my time in Budapest wasn’t as long as where I’d managed previously.

“But I look at the experienced gained, and the reasons I wanted to take on the opportunity. I take that long-term approach to my career and want to make sure I am equipped for that.

“This period for me has been one to really get back to networking, learning, and documenting. I’ve got absolutely no regrets.”

Passing the baton

Reflecting on his time in charge of United, he added: “You could argue that we punched above our weight at Dundee United that season.

“In the previous season we had finished ninth and when you look at some of the statistics around the team, it was felt that ninth was probably an over-performance.

“So, to finish fourth in the following season, with essentially the same players, I felt that was a good opportunity to try something new and pass the baton over to someone else at Dundee United.”

