Teenager, 17, reported missing in Fife as police appeal for public’s help

A teenage girl has been reported missing in Fife with police appealing for the public’s help to find her.

Kaitlin Flowers, 17, from East Wemyss, was last seen in Levenmouth on Wednesday.

Police describe her as being 5ft 2in with dark, shoulder-length hair.

No further details about her disappearance have been released.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference PS-20240221-2412.