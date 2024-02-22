Mo Sylla provides Dundee ‘insurance’ as midfield man hailed for taking his chance

Mo Sylla provides Dundee midfield “insurance” as he enjoys his best spell in dark blue.

The Frenchman joined in the summer from Hartlepool United following their relegation to the National League.

However, for large chunks of the campaign he hasn’t been able to dislodge Malachi Boateng from the holding role in Tony Docherty’s midfield.

The Crystal Palace loanee has started 23 times for the Dark Blues this season while his more senior colleague has been in the starting XI on nine occasions.

He’s had the shirt for Dundee’s last two matches, however, and impressed in both as he helped the side to key victories over St Johnstone and Ross County.

Combative

His manager is delighted to see the summer signing make the most of his chance.

“Mo has shown a real level of consistency and that’s credit to him,” Docherty said.

“Mo had an opportunity to come into the team – he and Mal Boateng have been battling it out – but Mo took his opportunity.

“He made Team of the Week the last two weeks and it doesn’t surprise me.

“He’s a good professional and is excellent at what he does.

“He gives real insurance for the others in midfield because he’s so combative and wins the majority of second balls.

“Mo is a very good footballer as well, I think people maybe don’t see that as much.

“He has done great in the last few games.

“That’s testament to the whole squad because there is a healthy competition and that can only help us reach our objectives.”

‘Striving’

Sylla’s example points to the perfect scenario for Docherty.

His squad at Dens Park is a large one so there are options available to change things if individual performances drop.

The sweet spot for a manager is seeing the replacement player grab the opportunity to play with both hands.

He’s got that from Sylla lately but insists there are more in the building raring to go.

“We have good players on the bench as well with the likes of Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan,” Docherty added.

“With the work done by Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron, it’s difficult for them to get in.

“But you don’t see that – if you came in here on a day’s training, they are all absolutely at it every day.

“That’s the way it should be.

“There is a real healthy culture at the club because they are all great team-mates but they are all also striving to get in that starting XI.

“If you aren’t in the starting XI then you contribute off the bench.

“It’s about making sure you are part of a winning team, whether that’s starting or finishing.”