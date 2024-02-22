Mo Sylla provides Dundee ‘insurance’ as midfield man hailed for taking his chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mo Sylla provides Dundee ‘insurance’ as midfield man hailed for taking his chance

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS

Mo Sylla provides Dundee midfield “insurance” as he enjoys his best spell in dark blue.

The Frenchman joined in the summer from Hartlepool United following their relegation to the National League.

However, for large chunks of the campaign he hasn’t been able to dislodge Malachi Boateng from the holding role in Tony Docherty’s midfield.

The Crystal Palace loanee has started 23 times for the Dark Blues this season while his more senior colleague has been in the starting XI on nine occasions.

Mo Sylla
‘Combative’ Mo Sylla impressed against Ross County. Image: SNS

He’s had the shirt for Dundee’s last two matches, however, and impressed in both as he helped the side to key victories over St Johnstone and Ross County.

Combative

His manager is delighted to see the summer signing make the most of his chance.

“Mo has shown a real level of consistency and that’s credit to him,” Docherty said.

“Mo had an opportunity to come into the team – he and Mal Boateng have been battling it out – but Mo took his opportunity.

“He made Team of the Week the last two weeks and it doesn’t surprise me.

“He’s a good professional and is excellent at what he does.

Tony Docherty has been pleased with Mo Sylla’s recent showings. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He gives real insurance for the others in midfield because he’s so combative and wins the majority of second balls.

“Mo is a very good footballer as well, I think people maybe don’t see that as much.

“He has done great in the last few games.

“That’s testament to the whole squad because there is a healthy competition and that can only help us reach our objectives.”

‘Striving’

Sylla’s example points to the perfect scenario for Docherty.

His squad at Dens Park is a large one so there are options available to change things if individual performances drop.

The sweet spot for a manager is seeing the replacement player grab the opportunity to play with both hands.

Mo Sylla puts a foot in for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla puts a foot in for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS

He’s got that from Sylla lately but insists there are more in the building raring to go.

“We have good players on the bench as well with the likes of Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan,” Docherty added.

“With the work done by Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron, it’s difficult for them to get in.

“But you don’t see that – if you came in here on a day’s training, they are all absolutely at it every day.

“That’s the way it should be.

“There is a real healthy culture at the club because they are all great team-mates but they are all also striving to get in that starting XI.

“If you aren’t in the starting XI then you contribute off the bench.

“It’s about making sure you are part of a winning team, whether that’s starting or finishing.”

