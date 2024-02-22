Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses return of key duo and gives ‘different’ and ‘perfect’ verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses return of key duo and gives ‘different’ and ‘perfect’ verdict

Both Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd are expected back for Friday night's meeting with Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Matty Todd stands with his fingers in his ears as he looks towards the Raith Rovers supporter following July's cup tie.
Matty Todd scored the winning penalty in the Viaplay Cup meeting with Raith Rovers in July. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has spoken of his delight at the welcome return of Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd for Friday night’s clash with Partick Thistle.

Todd has been sidelined since the 1-1 draw with Arbroath on December 23 because of a hamstring injury.

The same problem has kept Jakubiak out of action since the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park on January 5.

Both have been back in training and are expected to make their comebacks against Thistle in a crucial game at Firhill.

Matty Todd after scoring in the 2-1 win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Matty Todd netted his first goal in eight months in the 2-1 win over Airdrie in December but has since played just twice. Image: Craig Brown / Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

Jakubiak, signed in September after three seasons with Dundee, had just hit hit a rich vein of form and bagged his first two goals for the club in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

But Todd’s campaign has been a personal nightmare as he has managed just nine appearances due to ankle ligament damage and his recent hamstring issue.

The ankle injury required an operation and followed on quickly from surgery to remove his appendix and to fix a nasal problem.

However, McPake is thrilled to see the return of both players significantly strengthen his squad.

‘Looking brilliant’

He said: “Matty Todd and Alex Jakubiak are genuinely looking brilliant. The two of them have trained all week.

“It is that wee thing, the two of them are trying to tease you – look how good we are looking – and you are thinking ‘do we start them?’

“We just need to err on the side of caution. We just need to be careful and make sure that they are recovering properly and that we are not risking anything with them.

“But both of them will be in the squad for Friday.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring against Ayr United last month. Image: Craig Brown / Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

“Those two coming in, you’ve got options to add everywhere, really.

“Matty Todd can play midfield, he can play high in a front three, he can play as a number ten.

“Jakubiak is very similar. He can play off a side, or as a central striker, or a striker in a two.”

Although Dunfermline have, on the whole, had other attackers to fill Jakubiak’s void, the absence of Todd has been a massive miss for the Pars.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the club shortly after his 17th birthday and should make his 100th appearance for the club in the remainder of the campaign.

‘A real goal threat’

He made 31 league outings last season, scoring nine goals as the Fifers stormed to the League One title.

McPake added: “He’s different to not just most players in our squad, but most players in any squad in this league with his forward runs.

“But, not just that, he’s a real goal threat. The numbers he hits in terms of getting about the pitch, he can look after the ball.

“And I know he’s played here as a right-back at times as well. So, he’s got a real game intelligence about him for such a young kid.

“A Matty Todd in our team would have been perfect this year in this league.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates a goal with team-mate Lyall Cameron during his spell with Dundee.
Alex Jakubiak (right) spent three seasons with Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted to get him back. He’s worked hard again, showed real maturity really to come through that injury again, and then to come back and hit the ground running in training.

“He’s a player I love working with. He takes information on, he’s desperate to get better, and we’re desperate to get him back as well.

“Because Matty Todd – and Alex Jakubiak – in our squad makes it a far better squad.

“Whether he’s starting the game, coming off the bench or just taking part in training, he’s a very good player, and one that we’ve badly missed in my opinion.”

More from Football

Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla provides Dundee 'insurance' as midfield man hailed for taking his chance
Tam Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November
Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager…
Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question…
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Lee Ashcroft exit as he provides update…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…
Former Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty
Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push
Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee frustrations and what lay behind Dunfermline snub as defender seeks Raith…
Kieran Freeman in Dundee United training
Kieran Freeman leaves Dundee United to sign for former Tannadice favourite
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake stretches out his arms on the sidelines during a game.
Dunfermline boss James McPake discusses missing out on Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft and what…