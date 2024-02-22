Kelty paedophile told police ‘I’m not that type of person’ after child abuse haul uncovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelty paedophile told police ‘I’m not that type of person’ after child abuse haul uncovered

Kelty paedophile Douglas O'Hare was told his desire to see the "appalling photography" meant that "contrary to what he told police, he is that type of person."

By Ross Gardiner
A Kelty paedophile who insisted to police “I’m not that type of person” after being caught with hundreds of sick child abuse photos has been told by a sheriff: “You are that type of person.”

Douglas O’Hare previously admitted possessing indecent photographs of children at a hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The design technician told police “I’m not that type of person,” after they raided his family home before 8am.

Officers uncovered more than 200 obscene files, including 56 images categorised as the most graphic kind.

A sentencing sheriff told the 41-year-old: “Contrary to what you told police, you are that type of person.”

Dawn raid

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told the court married father-of-one O’Hare had been working from home at the time.

Ms Barclay explained this working condition was in place to allow him to care for his disabled wife.

She added: “In August 2022, as a result of information passed to Police Scotland, a search warrant was obtained.”

Police attended his home in Beechbank Crescent at 7.50am on August 30 that year.

“A number of items were recovered,” Ms Barclay continued.

A laptop which was down the side of O’Hare’s sofa was seized.

It was found to have been used to access a “website of concern” and O’Hare was subsequently arrested.

He was taken to Dunfermline police station where, under caution, he told officers: “I got caught up in a spiral. I’m not that type of person.”

On the device, police uncovered 219 inaccessible images which depicted child abuse.

A total of 56 were assessed to be Category A, 57 found to be Category B and 106 decided to be Category C.

Ms Barclay explained the images showed both boys and girls aged between three and 12 in sexual posing and being abused by adults and other children.

While no creation dates could be confirmed, it was accepted the files were in O’Hare’s possession from January 1 that year up until the raid.

It was accepted that the images O’Hare was caught with were not sourced from the “website of concern,” but rather sent to him from like-minded individuals after correspondence moved to encrypted chat app Wickr.

“Akin to an addiction”

O’Hare previously admitted possessing the vile material for a period of eight months.

After meeting with Fife Council’s social work department, he returned to the dock to be sentenced.

His solicitor Amy Harley said: “He has no outstanding matters and no record of previous convictions.

“He explains he was isolated at the time of his offending.”

She said her client “got caught up in a spiral” and described his actions as like an “addiction.”

“He had been speaking to people online on websites,” she said. “That then led to a private chat.”

The court heard O’Hare had expressed his shame and disappointment.

“He has undertaken employment to try and reduce social isolation,” said Ms Harley.

“He is aware that a custodial sentence is an option for the court.”

“You are that type of person”

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed 225 hours of unpaid work to be completed in nine months.

The sheriff also placed O’Hare under supervision for 36 months and on the sex offenders register for five years.

She ordered O’Hare to complete the Moving Forward: Making Changes project aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

She also imposed a string of strict conduct requirements.

O’Hare must only reside in approved accommodation and must not have unauthorised contact with children under 16.

He must make his electronic devices available for inspection and do nothing to hide his internet use.

Sheriff Duff told him: “The starting point for possession of Category A images is 12 months imprisonment, according to the guidance for England and Wales.

“You were in possession of 219 images. You accessed these images on the internet.

“Nobody would have sent these images without a reason to send you these images.

“You viewed these images.

“The appalling photography of children being sexually exploited happens because people, including you, want to see these images.

“Contrary to what you said to police, you are that type of person.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

