Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR MONTHS

Tam Courts has left his position as head coach of Budapest Honved “by mutual agreement”.

The former Dundee United boss took the reins of the Hungarian outfit in June after quitting Tannadice.

He oversaw 14 matches at Honved – two of which were in the Hungarian Cup – and registered a modest record of five wins, four draws and five defeats.

Courts’ final match at the helm was a fine 2-0 victory away to Zalaegerszegi TE on Saturday.

He departs the club with Honved occupying eighth spot in the Hungarian top-flight.

In a brief statement on their official website, a Honved spokesperson said: “(Courts) took over the management of Honved in June 2022.

“After summer training and significant changes in the squad, he sat on the bench in Kispest for the first time.

“He played an important role in the inclusion of several of our academy players in the senior team.

“We thank Tam Courts for what he has done for Honved, and we wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

New challenge

Courts enjoyed a successful one-year stint in charge of United last season, finishing fourth in the Premiership and guiding the Tangerines into Europe for the first time in a decade.

He belied the cynicism of many onlookers who lamented his lack of experience after stepping up from the Tannadice academy structure.

Courts’ only prior position in management was at Kelty Hearts when the Fife outfit were in the South of Scotland League.

The promising coach has previously been linked with positions in England and with Croatian cracks Rijeka – and will now be seeking a new dugout challenge.

Jack Ross – Courts’ successor at United – endured a similarly ill-fated period after joining United, with the former Hibs and Sunderland boss dismissed after 10 weeks.