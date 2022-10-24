New marmalade mural at Keiller Centre celebrates Dundee’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New marmalade mural at Keiller Centre celebrates Dundee’s history

By Alasdair Clark
October 24 2022, 3.39pm
The "Marmalade on Toast" mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Marmalade on Toast mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A colourful new mural at the Keiller Centre in Dundee is celebrating the city’s history with marmalade.

Artist Diane Selbie hopes the masterpiece at New Inn Entry will brighten up the area and connect locals to their heritage.

The Keiller Centre is named after the famous Dundee marmalade manufacturer and gave Diane the inspiration for her design.

It features three of the iconic jars the marmalade – the first of its kind to be marketed commercially in the UK – was sold in.

A Keiller marmalade jar.

Diane, 27, told The Courier: “It felt fitting to do something with the Keiller jars, that’s what the centre is named after.

“I was given a short brief for something relating to the Keiller and what they did. It was just by chance I had already drawn the marmalade pots.

“I made that work into the design.”

Diane also picked her colour scheme carefully, using yellow and orange paint and a candy stripe background – a nod to the firm’s involvement in making hard-boiled sweets.

How was Keiller mural created?

Diane – who displays her work on her Instagram page – has explained the process behind creating such a huge piece of artwork.

She said: “I plan all of my designs out first on a sketch pad and then I go onto my iPad to add colour and detail.

“With a wall this size, when you’re scaling things up, I use a method called a doodle grid. It gives you lots of reference points.

Dundee marmalade mural artist Diane Selbie
Diane used doodles on the wall to create the mural. Image: Kathryn Rattray.

“I write the alphabet on the wall randomly, then I use an app to impose the image onto the doodles. That lets me all the points where I’ll place the details.”

The marmalade mural is one of the biggest projects Diane has completed, having initially picked up the hobby during the coronavirus pandemic.

Working full-time in her family’s wallpaper shop, her passion remains a hobby for the time being.

Dundee marmalade mural
The mural at New Inn Entry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She added: “I only started a couple of years ago. It’s only recently people have seen my work and reached out.

“It’s all self-taught, I’ve just always admired art and wanted to be part of it.”

The mural was commissioned by Dundee City Council and was also supported by Kathryn Rattray, who runs the the Federation Gallery in the Keiller Centre.

Kathryn said: “We want to celebrate our city and be proud of the legacy of Keiller as a global manufacturer of the famous marmalade.

Dundee marmalade mural
The mural is next to The Arctic Bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The ‘Marmalade on Toast’ mural champions Dundee’s vibrant history and brings back the iconic stoneware jar into peoples imaginations.

“For me, it’s very important to keep the Keiller name alive. I am delighted that the Federation Gallery is right in the heart of town in the centre.

“It really is amazing seeing the centre become a busy place supporting Dundee’s rich creative excellence.”

