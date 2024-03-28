Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals duo could make unexpected comebacks before end of season as he sets Arbroath goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals duo could make unexpected comebacks before end of season as he sets Arbroath goal

The Pars moved to within a point of fourth spot with last weekend's 1-0 victory against Morton.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake claps the Pars fans at the end of a game.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake has revealed he could have two more of Dunfermline’s ‘crocks’ back before the end of the season as another injured duo make progress in their comeback bids.

Striker Craig Wighton and defender Aaron Comrie were both expected to miss the rest of the campaign after being sidelined last month.

Wighton sustained a knee problem and limped out of the 5-0 hammering from Morton last month before undergoing surgery last week.

And Comrie picked up a medial ligament issue in his knee before the 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Dundee United at Tannadice earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Craig Wighton rescued a point for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath in December. Image: SNS.

However, the duo are making swift recoveries and could make themselves available for selection before the Pars’ final game of the regular season away to Ayr on May 3.

If the Fifers maintain their recent progress and seal a hitherto unlikely promotion play-off spot then the likelihood of their comebacks will increase.

McPake said: “Wighty [Wighton] had surgery last week and is doing great. He will be another three weeks maybe.

“Aaron is flying as well.

‘Doing well’

“We don’t see them too much, they just get on with their work and they’re working really hard. The two of them are doing well.

“Craig’s was just a tidy up, a pretty simple procedure. He went in and got it done in Glasgow.

“He will be back, hopefully, by the end of the season and give us another option.

“There is only a month really to go, in terms of the official league, so we will not curse it by saying that they will be back by the end of this season.

Aaron Comrie sits on the turf and looks up at Dunfermline team-mate Chris Hamilton.
Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie also picked up a calf injury in January. Image: SNS.

“They are progressing really well and, given the way the two of them work in the gym, I’m not surprised.

“Hopefully they don’t hit any wee bumps in the road on their way back. But they are doing well at the minute.”

Dunfermline racked up back-to-back victories with their impressive 1-0 success away to Morton last weekend.

That followed on from the stirring 3-1 triumph over league leaders Dundee United eight days previously.

‘Boring game’

But McPake is conscious of the fact his side have not managed to string together three consecutive wins in a campaign ravaged by injuries to key players.

He is hopeful the Pars can finally achieve that in Saturday’s trip to face relegation-haunted Arbroath.

With two 1-1 draws in their last two encounters, McPake added: “It is going to be a tough game, it always is going up there. We know that.

“The game up there was a pretty boring game earlier in the season. The draw here wasn’t great either.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is hugged by Xavier Benjamin after scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (right) is congratulated by Xavier Benjamin as he celebrates scoring Dunfermline’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath in February. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But that’s from a Dunfermline point of view. They will probably say the one down here was a decent enough game for them.

“We have not managed three victories in a row this season in the league.

“Our squad is healthy, we have a good group of players to choose from and we will go up there knowing that we need to be at the levels we were at Morton to get anything out of the game.

“The incentive is to try and get three wins in a row. We want to keep putting wins on the board and get through that 40-point mark [currently 38].

“Three points on Saturday and a good performance is all we are caring about. If we get the performance we will come down the road with the three points.”

