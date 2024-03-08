Raith Rovers handed Fife derby boost as club legend pens contract extension

Raith Rovers have been handed a Fife derby boost with the news that assistant-manager Colin Cameron has agreed a three-year contract extension.

The former Raith and Hearts midfielder has penned a deal committing him to his hometown team until summer 2027.

The move follows on from boss Ian Murray signing for the same length of time on Christmas Eve.

Raith used a parody of popular film ‘Love Actually’ to reveal Murray’s fresh terms.

And the Stark’s Park outfit have timed Cameron’s announcement to perfection as they prepare to host rivals Dunfermline in the latest Fife derby of the season.

Cameron said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign an extension to my contract for another three seasons.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully continuing the progress we have made as a club this season into future seasons.”

Reunited

Cameron came through the ranks at Rovers as a youth and went on to make 168 first-team appearances before leaving for Hearts in 1996.

As a player, he had further spells with Wolves, Coventry City, MK Dons, and Dundee before almost four years with Cowdenbeath.

He became assistant to former Raith boss Jimmy Nicholl with the Blue Brazil before taking over as manager himself in June 2011 and winning the Second Division title in his first season in charge.

After a stint in charge at Berwick Rangers and time with Edusport Academy, the 51-year-old worked under Murray at Airdrie.

They were then reunited at Raith in October 2022 following Murray’s arrival as manager a few months earlier.

The Kirkcaldy club go into Saturday’s derby at home aiming to finish the campaign unbeaten against rivals Dunfermline.

Following a 1-1 draw in the Viaplay Cup group stages, Rovers have since racked up four wins in the fixture – three in the league and one in the Scottish Cup.