Raith Rovers handed Fife derby boost as club legend pens contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers handed Fife derby boost as club legend pens contract extension

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron has signed on for another three seasons.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers assistant-manager Colin Cameron wearing a hat.
Raith Rovers assistant-manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have been handed a Fife derby boost with the news that assistant-manager Colin Cameron has agreed a three-year contract extension.

The former Raith and Hearts midfielder has penned a deal committing him to his hometown team until summer 2027.

The move follows on from boss Ian Murray signing for the same length of time on Christmas Eve.

Raith Rovers number two Colin Cameron points out something to manager Ian Murray.
Assistant Colin Cameron (left) and manager Ian Murray have worked together at Raith Rovers for a season and a half. Image: SNS.

Raith used a parody of popular film ‘Love Actually’ to reveal Murray’s fresh terms.

And the Stark’s Park outfit have timed Cameron’s announcement to perfection as they prepare to host rivals Dunfermline in the latest Fife derby of the season.

Cameron said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign an extension to my contract for another three seasons.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully continuing the progress we have made as a club this season into future seasons.”

Reunited

Cameron came through the ranks at Rovers as a youth and went on to make 168 first-team appearances before leaving for Hearts in 1996.

As a player, he had further spells with Wolves, Coventry City, MK Dons, and Dundee before almost four years with Cowdenbeath.

He became assistant to former Raith boss Jimmy Nicholl with the Blue Brazil before taking over as manager himself in June 2011 and winning the Second Division title in his first season in charge.

After a stint in charge at Berwick Rangers and time with Edusport Academy, the 51-year-old worked under Murray at Airdrie.

Raith Rovers assistant Colin Cameron and manager Ian Murray hold discussions on the pitch before a game.
Colin Cameron and Ian Murray were reunited at Raith Rovers after working together at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

They were then reunited at Raith in October 2022 following Murray’s arrival as manager a few months earlier.

The Kirkcaldy club go into Saturday’s derby at home aiming to finish the campaign unbeaten against rivals Dunfermline.

Following a 1-1 draw in the Viaplay Cup group stages, Rovers have since racked up four wins in the fixture – three in the league and one in the Scottish Cup.

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake gives thoughts on Raith Rovers' social media and the Fife…
Rumours of Brighton owner Tony Bloom taking an interest in Dundee United investment are swirling.
JIM SPENCE: As Brighton and Tony Bloom rumours swirl, Dundee United MUST get promoted
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton runs away after scoring against Dunfermline and begins his trademark celebration.
Sam Stanton explains goal celebration as Raith Rovers midfielder targets more Fife derby heroics
Dundee United's Miller Thomson rides a challenge. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson has 'taken chance' as Dundee United star watched by Scotland U/21 boss
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is pleased with the return from striker Louis Moult. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin makes Louis Moult goal prediction as Dundee United striker embarks on new…
Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee's goalkeeping dilemma: Trevor Carson or Jon McCracken?
St Johnstone's Connor Smith.
St Johnstone playmaker Connor Smith a contender to replace injured DJ Jaiyesimi
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak unleashes a right-foot shot against Airdrie.
Dunfermline ace Alex Jakubiak brands Raith Rovers 'childish' ahead of Fife derby
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance in front of the Stark's Park dugout.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray eyes unbeaten season of derby clashes as rivals Dunfermline…
Scott Tiffoney
Confidence flowing for Dundee's Scott Tiffoney as 'brilliant ball-carrier' hailed for work ethic