Hotel firm plans to open new deli at children’s clothing shop in Aberfeldy

It would 'focus on high quality, low-volume take away'.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perdie & Boo and The Ballintaggart pop-up shop in The Square, Aberfeldy.
The deli would be on the site of Perdie & Boo, which is next to the Ballintaggart pop-up shop in The Square. Image: Google Street View

A hotel firm is planning to open a new delicatessen on the site of a former sweets shop in Aberfeldy.

Ballintaggart, which owns the Grandtully Hotel five miles east of the Perthshire town, has applied to move into a property in The Square.

It wants to move into the site occupied by Perdie & Boo, a children’s clothing shop that was historically a sweets store.

It would effectively be an expansion of Ballintaggart’s pop-up shop, which opened in a neighbouring unit on The Square last year.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed deli will focus on high quality, low-volume take away, and will sell carefully curated locally-sourced Scottish produce.”

The company is run by Rachel, Chris and Andrew Rowley, who own Ballintaggart Farm, two miles south-east of the hotel off the B898.

The farm has a cooking school and self-catering accommodation.

The hotel, built in 1866, has eight bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, private dining room and outside terrace.

Three years ago, its pop-up shop, The Shop by Ballintaggart, became permanent when it moved into a unit at Aberfeldy Business Park next to its catering kitchen.

Hot food would be served at new shop on The Square

In April 2023, the shop moved into its current premises at 11 The Square.

“It is due to this current location that Ballintaggart now seeks to lease number 12, the current Perdie & Boo shop unit, to house a deli adjacent to its current shop,” said a supporting statement.

“The deli is proposed to be open seven days per week from 10am – 5pm, including Saturday and Sunday.

“It will also open approximately one evening per month.

“Hot food will be served on the premises, including soups and toasted sandwiches etc.

“Food will be available for takeaway and for indoor stool seating for five persons.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the change-of-use planning application.

