Man, 30, in court after Arbroath shop front destroyed

A man has appeared in court after an Arbroath shop front was destroyed.

Colin Simpson, 30, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging nine offences.

It came after a lorry apparently hit Mayfield Foodstore on High Street.

Simpson, who was said to be of no fixed abode, is accused of:

Two charges of theft by housebreaking;

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Attempted theft by housebreaking;

Four charges involving failing to stop and give details or report and accident;

Driving while disqualified.

Simpson made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

His next appearance in court is scheduled within eight days.

Shock over damage

Mayfield Foodstore was been left severely damaged, with the entrance left in a pile of rubble and parts of the ceiling hanging down on Friday March 22.

Salah Ub Dan, 63, has owned the Arbroath shop since 2008.

Worker Muhammad Adnan, 43, told The Courier of his shock when he came across the damage.

