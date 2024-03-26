Farmer’s planning bid for £1.6 million free range egg project near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmer’s planning bid for £1.6 million free range egg project near Forfar

An application for two 16,000 capacity free range hen sheds has been lodged for land north of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

By Graham Brown
Farmers are diversifying into the free range egg market. Image: John Eveson
Farmers are diversifying into the free range egg market. Image: John Eveson

An Angus farmer has submitted a proposal for 32,000 capacity free range hen sheds on land close to the A90 north of Forfar.

Euan Crichton is planning a £1.6 million diversification to build two units at Bogindollo Farm, each capable of holding 16,000 birds.

Mr Crichton wants to diversify an operation which includes arable cropping and a herd of 145 suckler cows.

Significant supermarket demand for free range eggs

A design statement for the project has been submitted to the council by agricultural planning consultant Ian Pick.

“There are currently significant opportunities in free range egg production due to a
commitment by UK supermarkets to improve welfare standards and cease the retail of eggs produced in colony cages,” states the submission.

“All major supermarkets in the UK have committed to cease selling cage produced eggs by the end of 2025.”

Those will be replaced by higher welfare free range eggs.

Mr Pick adds: “The driving force behind the development is to create an additional income stream and employment opportunities on the farm.

“The introduction of the free-range egg production unit represents an investment by the
applicants of approximately £1.6 million in groundworks, buildings and equipment.”

The egg unit would consist of two linked sheds, each with a 16,000 capacity.

Bogindollo farm egg laying planning application.
The application has been lodged for Bogindollo Farm, north of Forfar. Image: Google

They would measure around 70 metres by 20 metres and have a ridge height of just under seven metres.

Egg packing and storage facilities, feed silos and hardstanding areas for parking and turning of vehicles would be built alongside.

And the hens would have 16 hectares of grassland for grazing, a ratio of one hectare for every 2,000 birds.

The application adds: “The proposed development will operate on a 14-month production cycle, with birds purchased at point of lay (17 weeks) and housed within the building for 14 months.”

“The site has been chosen as it is remote from neighbouring residential properties.”

The project will also create two full-time jobs.

Angus planners will consider the Bogindollo application in due course.

Councillors recently gave the go-ahead to another farmer’s 64,000 laying hens scheme south of Forfar.

