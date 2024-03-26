Farmer’s planning bid for £1.6 million free range egg project near Forfar

An Angus farmer has submitted a proposal for 32,000 capacity free range hen sheds on land close to the A90 north of Forfar.

Euan Crichton is planning a £1.6 million diversification to build two units at Bogindollo Farm, each capable of holding 16,000 birds.

Mr Crichton wants to diversify an operation which includes arable cropping and a herd of 145 suckler cows.

Significant supermarket demand for free range eggs

A design statement for the project has been submitted to the council by agricultural planning consultant Ian Pick.

“There are currently significant opportunities in free range egg production due to a

commitment by UK supermarkets to improve welfare standards and cease the retail of eggs produced in colony cages,” states the submission.

“All major supermarkets in the UK have committed to cease selling cage produced eggs by the end of 2025.”

Those will be replaced by higher welfare free range eggs.

Mr Pick adds: “The driving force behind the development is to create an additional income stream and employment opportunities on the farm.

“The introduction of the free-range egg production unit represents an investment by the

applicants of approximately £1.6 million in groundworks, buildings and equipment.”

The egg unit would consist of two linked sheds, each with a 16,000 capacity.

They would measure around 70 metres by 20 metres and have a ridge height of just under seven metres.

Egg packing and storage facilities, feed silos and hardstanding areas for parking and turning of vehicles would be built alongside.

And the hens would have 16 hectares of grassland for grazing, a ratio of one hectare for every 2,000 birds.

The application adds: “The proposed development will operate on a 14-month production cycle, with birds purchased at point of lay (17 weeks) and housed within the building for 14 months.”

“The site has been chosen as it is remote from neighbouring residential properties.”

The project will also create two full-time jobs.

Angus planners will consider the Bogindollo application in due course.

Councillors recently gave the go-ahead to another farmer’s 64,000 laying hens scheme south of Forfar.