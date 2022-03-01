Tuesday court round-up — Helping police ‘not a priority’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unlike the first case here, crime is very much our priority.

Blood sample not drink-driver’s ‘priority’

A motorist who flipped his car after hitting a Fife bridge told police requesting a blood specimen “it’s not my priority”.

Callum Scott had to be cut free from his vehicle after crashing it in Rocks Road, near Charlestown.

He was believed by officers to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the 1am collision.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard his car had mounted a small wall of the bridge, causing it to overturn.

He was taken to hospital and initially agreeing to a blood sample being taken.

However, when a medical examiner arrived to carry out the procedure the 25-year-old refused.

Scott, of The Old Orchard, Limekilms, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood at the Victoria Hospital on September 23 last year.

He was disqualified fir 23 months and fined £750.

Hotel attacks

A Perthshire hotelier will be sentenced next month after being convicted of sexually assaulting two members of staff. Gary Adam, who referred to himself as a “scumbag” during his trial, attacked the teenager and another woman several times at his Callander hotels.

Son of a gun

A son gifted a gun as keepsake of his father has had weapon confiscated after admitting not having a licence for it.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Arran Brown, 31, admitted having an air rifle without a certificate

Brown had inherited the airgun as a “memento” from his father and believed it was not in working condition.

Forensic officers found it to be functional, resulting in Brown’s guilty charge.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Brown, of Lulworth Court, Dundee, for good behaviour.

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the weapon, which was granted.

Boxer threat

Ex-boxer Ryan Warden threatened people in the street outside his Kinross home after it suffered a fire. He told them “Come to my door and I’ll stick a knife through your throats,” Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Sweet smell of freedom

A Fife man who helped himself to over £300 worth of perfume the day after he was released from prison could be jailed again.

Michael Wilson has been told to be of good behaviour until May or he could serve up to 516 days of an unexpired sentence, as well as more jail time for new offences.

Wilson, of East Quality Street in Dysart, admitted stealing £308 of perfume from Boots at Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park on June 29 last year, just a day after he was released from prison.

The 42-year-old was caught on CCTV putting the bottles in a bag and had given his name to a chemist there as he attempted to pick up a prescription.

He was traced just days later but the perfume was never recovered.

Wilson also admitted that on December 12, he was in a garage at the town’s Lindores Drive with intent to steal.

Solicitor David Bell said: “He’s obviously spent a huge part of his adult life in prison.

“He’s very much in a lifestyle of into jail, out of jail.

“There seems to be some motivation for him to lead an offence-free life.

“He is waking up to the fact that his lifestyle can’t continue.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown will sentence Wilson on May 9 and suggested he could be handed a community payback order if he can keep out of trouble.

He said: “If you offend to the slightest extent during that period, I will send you back to custody for a substantial period of the unexpired portion.

“I’m taking a risk.”

Police assault

PC John Annand, whose leg was broken during an arrest in Forfar has expressed his “anger and frustration” after the man responsible, Connor Collins, was not jailed. PC Annand spoke to 1919 Magazine about the diminishing respect for policing and how it may be reflected in the courts.

Over the weekend, 5 Tayside Division police officers were assaulted. They were kicked, punched and spat at, just for doing their job. It’s unacceptable and needs to stop. #notpartofthejob pic.twitter.com/6FVqP3IN2n — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) March 1, 2022

Forfar assaults

A Forfar man has admitted a string of assaults on his partner.

Nigel Maynard was not present when his solicitor pled guilty to three attacks on his behalf at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Maynard, of William Street, admitted that on an occasion in 2017, he grabbed the woman by the arms and pushed her to the ground at at property in Lilybank Crescent.

The 56-year-old also admitted that in July 2019, he kicked her on the body while at Kellas Road.

Furthermore, first offender Maynard admitted pushing the woman to the ground again at his home on December 3 last year.

Allegations the woman was injured in the final incident were dropped.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until April 14.

Stalker jailed

Dundee stalker Mark Cooney has been jailed for horrific offences against three women in Dundee. One, a nurse, had to get a rape alarm and be escorted to her car at work after he repeatedly called her in hospital.

